Maryland congressional delegation asks White House to nominate Capital Gazette shooting victim for Medal of Freedom

Maryland’s congressional delegation is urging the president to consider the nation’s highest civilian honor for a Capital Gazette shooting victim who spent her last moment rushing a rampaging gunman.

In the aftermath of the June 28 shooting, witnesses in the newsroom recalled reporter and editor Wendi Winters charging at the shooter, who had blasted his way through the glass door of the newspaper’s office. Police charged Jarrod W. Ramos with killing five people, including Winters, with a pump-action shotgun.

Survivors of the attack have credited Winters with saving their lives by creating a diversion. She ran toward the shooter with her trashcan and recycling bin, shouting at him to stop.

U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat, spearheaded a delegation letter requesting that President Donald J. Trump honor Winters’ heroism posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The letter will be sent to the White House on Monday.

Heather Campbell, a field representative for Sen. Ben Cardin, informed Winters’ family of the efforts Monday afternoon. Campbell presented Winters’ family with an American flag flown over the state capitol in her honor, and a copy of the resolution passed unanimously in the Senate honoring Winters and the other victims. Phoenix and Montana Geimer, two of Winters’ four children, and Katie Geimer, Phoenix’s wife, received the flag in the Capital Gazette’s temporary offices.

Phoenix and Montana Geimer, who both serve in the U.S. Navy, refolded the flag in the customary manner before addressing Cardin’s representative.

“The reason we asked you to come here and not anywhere else,” Phoenix Geimer said, “is because I wanted you to see a location where there is still a gap, where there is a hole — that my mom and the absence of the Capital reporters is noted and can’t be ignored.”

The entire Maryland delegation except Rep. Andy Harris, R-District 1, sanctioned the letter. Jacque Clark, a spokeswoman for Harris, said he is reviewing the letter.

“He was waiting to speak with the lead of the letter and to see it before deciding to sign on,” Clark wrote in an email.

Harris nominated Montana Geimer for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy when he represented her home district, she said.

In the letter, the delegates emphasized that presidents had awarded the medal to other people after they had died.

“She died not only protecting her colleagues, but in defense of the First Amendment,” the letter stated.

The alleged gunman had a longtime grudge against the Annapolis-based newspaper, following a 2011 column it published about a court case in which Ramos, 38, was accused of harassing a former high school classmate.

Ramos pleaded guilty to harassment but continued to threaten the woman and the newspaper for years. He sued the company, publisher and columnist for defamation but lost, with a Prince George’s County judge dismissing the case on grounds that the information came from public records. He failed at later attempts to appeal.

Ramos has been held on five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Winters, 65; Rob Hiaasen, 59, an assistant editor and columnist; Gerald Fischman, 61, an editorial writer; John McNamara, 56, a sports writer; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant.

Janel Cooley, an advertising representative who was in the office during the shooting, said she heard Winters shout at the gunman to stop. She believes her coworker’s actions bought her precious time to escape.

“She may have distracted him enough that he forgot about me because I definitely stood up and was looking at the door,” Cooley told The Capital. “I’m sure he wasn’t expecting … anyone to charge him.”

Prior to the attack, Winters had participated in active shooter training with her church. The course taught its participants to run if they can, hide if they can’t and fight if they must.

Winters, 65, was a community correspondent, who wrote lifestyle and entertainment features for the Capital Gazette. She was known for her regular Home of the Week and Teen of the Week pieces.

Winters joined the staff in 2013 after many years of freelancing for the publication. She was one of the most recognizable faces from the newspaper in the community. She’s survived by four children: Montana, Phoenix, Winters and Summerleigh Geimer.

At her memorial service, Phoenix Geimer spoke of his mother’s commitment to the American Red Cross. Over nearly two decades, she had donated 11 gallons of blood.

“She gave her heart, her last breath and her final eight pints of blood in defense of a free press and of her family at The Capital,” he said. “My mom was an American hero.”

Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, also Democrats, led a Senate resolution last week that honored Winters, Fischman, Hiaasen, Smith and McNamara. All 100 U.S. senators co-sponsored the bill.

The resolution highlighted the importance of the First Amendment and the role journalism plays in a democracy. And it included a Thomas Jefferson quote: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to people who have made meritorious contributions to the security and national interests of the United States. The medal is awarded at the discretion of the president.