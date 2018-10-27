John McNamara remembered as accurate reporter and a decent man in Bowie ceremony

John McNamara, the Bowie Blade-News reporter killed in the June 28 attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom, was remembered Saturday as a decent and honest man at a ceremony in Bowie.

The Bowie City Council dedicated a plaque in the press area at the back of council chambers in McNamara’s memory. Many noted the irony, however, as the veteran reporter was well-known for sitting in the front row of audience seats during regular meetings.

Many of those who spoke recalled the personal friendship they developed with McNamara during his time covering the Prince George’s County town.

”We developed a great relationship that really worked," said Mayor G. Frederick Robinson.

He said he and McNamara has many similarities, but differed on some political views. But he found that never mattered in McNamara’s reporting or in what became a friendship both enjoyed.

“We were just two guys enjoying life,” Robinson said.

Bowie Blade-News reporter John McNamara is honored at Bowie City Hall on Saturday, October 27, 2018. McNamara, 56, was one of five staff members who was shot to death at the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018. (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG) (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG)

McNamara was one of five Capital Gazette staff members killed June 28 in an attack on the company’s Annapolis newsroom. Others killed were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

A Laurel man charged in the shootings faces several counts of first-degree murder. He is set to go to trial in January.

Capital Gazette is an Annapolis-based news organization, part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group. The weekly Bowie paper is one of Capital Gazette’s publications, as is The Capital.

McNamara was assigned to the Blade-News in recent years as the company downsized and eliminated his sports position. But his talents as a reporter were too valuable to lose, and editors at the paper found a way for him to stay.

That was a happy circumstance for Una Cooper, the Bowie city spokeswoman. She shared a love of basketball with McNamara, his old beat, and both graduated from the University of Maryland.

Cooper recalled McNamara's surprise that she knew who he was.

“I owned not one copy but two copies of the book he wrote on the year Maryland won the national championship,” she said.

The ceremony attracted members of the Prince George’s County Council and the legislative delegation from the county to the General Assembly. Several members of the Capital Gazette staff also attended.

Andrea Chamblee, McNamara’s widow, thanked Bowie for embracing her husband as a journalist and an “honest, decent” man In an era when those qualities seem to be in short supply.

She recalled how her sister recently found the tape recordings of McNamara’s interviews with city officials, a pleasant reminder of the sound of his voice.

Chamblee recalled how he would ask the same question after council meetings, reflecting both his newness to the beat and his desire to get the story right:

“Tell me what just happened in there?” she said, quoting her husband.

She thanked town officials for reminding her that her husband’s work was appreciated in the community where he spent his final years as a journalist.

"Thank you for reminding me that honesty and decency still exist in the world, right here."

Robinson said McNamara’s work resonated in Bowie. He applauded McNamara’s ability to report on the “human side of things.”

The mayor was also impressed by the veteran journalist’s honesty and professionalism.

“John personified the best ideals of journalism,” Robinson said.

Jimmy DeButts contributed to this story.

