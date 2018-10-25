Police: Human remains found in Glen Burnie

Police recovered human remains in Glen Burnie Tuesday night and were still investigating the scene Thursday.

Anne Arundel County police spokesman Marc Limansky wrote in an email the department found the remains in the 1400 block of Furnace Avenue Tuesday night.

Limansky did not provide any additional details about the investigation, such as whether the person has been identified or whether police believe they were killed.

Spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said the dive team has been on the scene of the investigation at Marley Creek since 9 a.m. Thursday. He added that investigators are expected to be on the scene throughout the day.

The body was found close to Brewers Island in Marley Creek.

This story will be updated.

