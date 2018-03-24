March for Our Lives packs Annapolis with call for gun control

A massive crowd of students and others filled Lawyers Mall in Annapolis Saturday morning, calling for strong gun control laws in the wake of recent school shootings.

As many as 1,500 people were expected to take part in March For Our Lives Annapolis, one of a series of rallies that took place in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and other cities around the nation.

Observers said, however, it was among the largest rallies in recent memory in Annapolis, a city accustomed to being a platform for protests. The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter at 12:20 p.m. the march had briefly shut down the downtown area.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, an Australian immigrant, told the crowd, dotted with signs and banners, that gun laws passed in Australia followed mass shootings in the 1990s and thanked students who organized the event.

And Bob Cox, who said his son was at Virginia Tech during the 2007 mass shooting. He said his son lost a friend and was set to go on a date with a woman who also died during shooting.

He led the crowd in chants of “Enough is enough,” and singled out a semiautomatic rifle targeted by many advocates of gun control.

“I call bull---- on not banning AR-15s.”

It was a common refrain during the rally.

“They forgot that the Civil Rights Movement was led by students,” one high school student told the crowd.

“Because we are the future and the future is calling bull----.”

The crowd echoed many of those sentiments, some holding signs protesting the National Rifle Association and its president Wayne LaPierre. The NRA has been a strident critic of calls for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The March was organized by students at several schools in Anne Arundel County, part of the response to the shooting in Parkland last month. But recent events have provided an impetus closer to home.

Two students were shot Tuesday by a classmate, who was killed, at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. One of his victims, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, died Thursday night after being taken off life support.

Along with students, some teachers spoke at the march. Some commented on suggestions by the NRA and President Donald Trump that one solution is arming teachers.

Allison Heights, who identified herself as a fourth-grade teacher, compared idea to school funding.

“They won't give me pencils, but they want to give me guns?” she said.

Donna Christie, who said she was a Prince George’s County School psychologist, called for expansion of mental health funding.

“Don't arm me with a gun in my school,” she said.

The march left Lawyers Mall and the State House shortly after noon then down Main Street to City Dock. As the crowd prepared to march to the water, students read the names of those killed in the Parkville and St. Mary's County shootings.

As the crowd made it’s way to City Dock, some shouted for change while others stopped to talk.

Lena Hanraham, a junior at Annapolis High School, said she has no problem with some guns, such as hunting rifles.

“(But) I'm all for banning assault rifles,” she said. “We definitely don't need military-style weapons.”

The projected crowd size prompted Annapolis police to issue an advisory Saturday morning warning of disruptions to traffic patterns. Maryland Capitol Police, which regulates rallies at the State House, projected the crowd at 1,500 people.

“Rolling road closures will be in effect from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Please use caution on the roads and prepare for detours and delays,” police wrote in a tweet.

The event was student-driven, though the teens have received help with things such as permitting from March on Maryland.

Thousands of other students from across Maryland were expected to board buses and head to Washington Saturday, joining peers from across the nation. District of Columbia officials have said they were preparing for a crowd of 500,000.

The fear of gun violence has been present in Anne Arundel County schools in recent weeks, with a dozen threats of violence aimed at high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.

Last week, the House of Delegates passed three gun control bills that expand the state’s assault weapons ban and creates ways to seize guns from dangerous people.

The chamber approved, 128-7, a ban on “bump stocks” and other devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a rapid-fire one. Those after-market devices were used by the shooter in last year’s massacre that killed 58 at a Las Vegas concert.

The legislation is working its way through the state Senate, and Gov. Larry Hogan has expressed his support.

The House also passed, 116-17, a so-called “red flag law” that would allow a judge to order gun owners to temporarily surrender their firearms if they’re deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Advocates say such a law may have prevented last month’s shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17. Law enforcement had raised concerns about the suspect months before the shooting, but said they had no legal way to seize his guns.

The chamber also approved a new way to make sure gun owners convicted of domestic violence incidents surrender their weapons. Current law forbids them from owning them, but there is not currently a way to ensure the firearms are not in their possession.