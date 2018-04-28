Alabama project calls on Anne Arundel and Annapolis to confront history of lynchings

A nonprofit group is calling on Anne Arundel County to confront one of its darkest eras by installing a memorial to the victims of five lynchings that took place over a 73-year period.

Led by the Equal Justice Initiative, the project is part of a nationwide effort by the group to both memorialize the victims of thousands of lynchings in the United States between 1877 and 1950 and to serve as a benchmark “on which parts of the country have confronted the truth of this terror and which have not,” the group wrote.

It coincides with the opening of group’s museum and memorial in Alabama, which includes more than 800 steel monuments to contextualize how widespread the homicides were by constructing a monument for each county with a reported lynching.

The challenge is for Anne Arundel County government and the City of Annapolis, to pick up an identical monument to the one displayed at the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery that highlights the at least five lynchings in the county during that period, the most of any county in the state.

“A history of racial injustice must be acknowledged, and mass atrocities and abuse must be recognized and remembered before a society can recover from mass violence,” the group said in a statement explaining the project. “Public commemoration plays a significant role in prompting community-wide reconciliation.”

It comes less than a year after state officials removed a statue of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney — the author of the infamous, 19th century Dred Scott decision that defended slavery — from the State House lawn, where it sat for 145 years.

Susan O’Brien, a spokeswoman for Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, wrote in an email the mayor “wants to have a conversation with the community about this issue before making any decisions.”

A spokesman for County Executive Steve Schuh did not respond to a request for comment on the memorial

While the last recorded lynching in Maryland happened in Princess Anne on the Eastern Shore in 1933, historian Janice Hayes-Williams said lynchings in Annapolis had a particular reputation for instilling fear in the black community.

Hayes-Williams, now a constituent services ombudsman in the Buckley administration, helped install the first memorial to lynching victims in the state in 2001 at the Brewer Hill Cemetery in Annapolis.

While it focuses on nine victims across the state between 1891 and 1906, it also highlights the story of Henry “No Toes” Davis, a black man who was lynched in Annapolis in 1906 after he admitted to assaulting a white woman.

According to Maryland State Archives, a mob overpowered deputies with the sheriff’s office at the city jail and dragged Davis from his cell, parading him through town before shooting him numerous times and hanging him in a tree along College Creek.

Hayes-Williams said Davis’ lynching followed a pattern, where mobs would drag their victims near the city’s black neighborhoods in attempts to terrorize the community.

She added she was told as a little girl that African-Americans would retreat into their homes in fear, hoping the person chosen by the mob would be their only victim.

“’When the lynchings happened, all the black families would reach out and close the shutters,’” she recalls from the story. “And you could the screams from (the person) being lynched. They took that route because they wanted to terrorize those people.”

It is not clear which five lynching victims the monument memorializes. A spokeswoman for the Equal Justice Initiative did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

But the county’s history of mob homicides dates at least back to 1875, when John Simms, accused of accosting a young white woman near Piney Woods in present-day Odenton, was carried out of a jail by 28 masked men and hanged from a tree about a mile outside of town.

Other victims include George Briscoe, who was accused of a string of robberies and lynched in 1884 before his trial, and Wright Smith, a Baltimore man who was accused of assaulting a white woman near Jones Station in September 1898.

The last person in the county known to be lynched was King Johnson, who was pulled from a county lockup in Brooklyn in 1911 by eight men and shot while no one was on duty at the jailhouse.

Hayes-Williams said she thinks the monument “should be in a special place where you can reflect” on the county’s history.

