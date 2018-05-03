Two students injured in Lindale Middle auditorium fall in Linthicum

Two students were taken to the hospital after one of them fell in the Lindale Middle School auditorium Thursday, Anne Arundel County Fire Capt. Russ Davies said.

County fire received the call for a person injured in a fall at 3:15 p.m. at the school on Andover Road in Linthicum, Davies said. A 12-year-old girl fell off a catwalk and through a drop ceiling in the auditorium and landed on another 12-year-old girl, according to Davies.

Both unnamed students were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore. The girl who fell was flown to the hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries. Transported by paramedics, the other student suffered possible serious injuries, Davies said.