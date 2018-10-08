Police: Man arrested in Laurel after firing weapon in hotel

Police closed down Route 198 for a short period Sunday while they arrested a man officers said fired a gun inside his hotel room.

Anne Arundel police were called to the Garden Inn Hotel at 12:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a man acting erratically, police said, and possibly under the influence of drugs.

The department closed part of Route 198 while officers handled the situation.

Police said they were able to detain the man — Jesse Jordan Scrivner, 21, of Hanover — and found that he had fired his handgun inside his hotel room, causing damage to the room. No one was injured.

Scrivner was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and a host of weapons offenses.

No attorney is listed in court records as representing Scrivner. He is being held without bond pending a bail review hearing Tuesday.