Vigils for Las Vegas shooting victims in Annapolis will mix grief, political aims

Annapolis will host two vigils this week to remember the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas and push for political action.

The first will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday when a coalition of groups will host a candlelight vigil at Lawyers Mall in front of the State House, in remembrance of the “victims of Las Vegas and victims of gun violence.”

The second vigil will be at 6 p.m. Saturday on Lawyers Mall when advocacy groups led by Progressive Maryland will host a combination candlelight vigil and health care rally.

Both events are in response to what has been called the worst mass shooting in modern American history when a lone gunman killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The shooter — identified as David Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada — was found dead in his hotel room following the shooting, according to Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo. He had 23 firearms with him, and more along with explosives were discovered at his home.

Among the injured was Arundel High School graduate Tina Frost, a 27-year-old from Crofton who was shot in the face. She remained in a coma Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by her father, Rich Frost.

Becky Frost said her sister lost her right eye and was in a Las Vegas intensive care unit after a two-hour surgery on Monday. Becky Frost, 20, said the family expected the coma to last about a week.

Tina Frost moved to California several years ago and works as an accountant at Ernst & Young, her sister said.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said a moment of silence was planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday during the varsity girl’s soccer game between Old Mill High School and Arundel High School.

Both vigils are aimed at tying the event to political goals.

Planned by Anne Arundel County Indivisible, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and March on Maryland, the event Wednesday will call for “long overdue action from elected leaders to end gun violence.”

Yasemin Jamison, founder of Anne Arundel County Indivisible, said the group will push for stronger gun control legislation at a national level.

“We’re fortunate to live in a state that has sensible gun legislation … not every American is fortunate enough to have that,” Jamison said.

Progressive Maryland posted on social media Tuesday that its vigil and rally will link the shooting to continuing efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Eve Hurwitz — co-chair of the Anne Arundel County chapter of Progressive Maryland and Democratic candidate for District 30's seat in the state Senate — said the rally “brings up a valid point” when juxtaposed against the vigil.

“How many of those people had health insurance?” Hurwitz said. “It’s the best time. If not now, when? It’s like it’s never time.”

The candlelight vigil will be held between 6 and 6:30 p.m., followed by a rally for universal health care from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Beth Landry, lead organizer for Progressive Maryland’s health care initiative, said she was leaving a conference in Las Vegas when the shooting began.

She said the issue is broader than just the victims in Las Vegas, pointing to Congress’ decision to let funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program to expire. The program allows for about 9 million eligible children to get insurance at low-cost or for free.

“It’s not just about victims of tragic events. People are suffering every day and everyone is one diagnosis away from devastation when it comes to medical bills,” Landry said. “The majority of people who file for bankruptcy for medical reasons are insured.”

With support from the Take Action Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County Indivisible and March on Maryland groups, the advocacy group criticized Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Baltimore County.

“Health care is a human right, and it is a disservice to our nation and our values to exclude it from legislative priorities,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.

