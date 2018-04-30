State opens new lane on Severn River bridge in time for Memorial Day rush

Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by other state and county officials, announced Monday morning the completion of a construction project to add a fourth lane to the Severn River Bridge and ease congestion on Route 50 near Annapolis.

The project, announced last summer, was completed ahead of the state’s original end-of-May deadline. The expansion cost $22.8 million and took eight months to complete.

The project is in time for increased summer traffic, Memorial Day and the Naval Academy Commissioning Week.

Hogan announced the change in a brief ribbon cutting on the Ridgely Avenue overpass of Route 50, within sight of the western landing of the bridge.

The project created an additional lane on the eastbound side of Route 50 over the bridge to alleviate a “serious bottleneck,” Hogan said, heading toward the Eastern Shore.

Maryland State Highway Administrator Gregory Slater said the administration worked with the contractor to start earlier and work under the bridge to complete the project ahead of schedule.

Crews shortened all seven lanes, both east and westbound, from 12 feet wide to 11 feet wide, which has concerned some residents. The project also narrowed the median from three feet to two feet and narrowed the far shoulders from three feet to one foot.

A similar project on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway saw 63 deaths and 9,000 accidents over a 16-mile stretch of road between 2000 and 2007, according to a report by NJ.com. Officials reversed course in 2012, widening the lanes back to 12 feet and adding shoulders.

State officials have rebuffed the idea that narrowing the lanes would create an issue, saying they were installed at the start of the project last fall.

Slater said the project underwent extensive research. The state was able to connect the two existing bridges and reconfigure the lanes. They taper back to where Route 50 and Interstate 97 split. Final pavement markings will come over the next couple of weeks, Slater said.

Also present for the ceremony were House Speaker Michael Busch, D-Annapolis, County Executive Steve Schuh, House Minority Leader Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, and Dels. Tony McConkey, R-Severna Park, and Michael Malone, R-Crofton.