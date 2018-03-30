Friends want Brooklyn Park teen, killed by hit-and-run-driver, crowned prom queen

North County High School students will celebrate prom April 28, exactly six months to the day after a driver struck their classmate Kiersten Walko and fled the scene.

Walko died five days later, and the hit-and-run remains unsolved. Now, Walko’s life-long friend and Mikey Paschall is determined to ensure Walko’s name will live on, and that’s why he wants to see her crowned prom queen, posthumously.

The North County senior carries with him three mementos of Walko, the 17-year-old dancer who he said could light up any room. On his wrist, he has two bands, one reading #KierStrong and a second “you’re forever in our hearts.” On his neck he has a dog tag engraved with her image.

“We just want to make sure that Kiersten’s name never dies because she was taken from us so soon,” Paschall said.

He also has a few photo collages for Walko, including one with a photo of the two of them dancing at Dance Explosion at a young age.

Paschall wants to give Walko’s mother Kim Wengert the prom day experience she was expecting, but never got to have.

“Everybody else gets to go to the prom. Everybody else has that time with their mom and their family before the problem,” Paschall said. “They get to go dress shopping, they get to go accessory shopping. Kiersten can’t do that.”

Paschall said he is planning on taking Walko’s younger sister Kendal, who is in eighth-grade, to the prom instead. His hope is if his effort to have Kiersten elected prom queen is successful, the 14-year-old will be able to accept the award on her sister’s behalf.

Wengert said she and her daughter had talked about prom. Walko was taking classes at night as well as during the day to ensure she would graduate on time, and could attend prom.

“She knew she was going to make it happen,” Wengert said.

Wengert said her sister would have done Walko’s makeup.

“Everyone was looking forward to prom with Kiersten,” she said.

Anne Arundel County police say Walko was struck around 2:10 a.m. Oct. 28 when she was walking southbound in the northbound lane of WB&A Road in Severn after leaving a house party, when she was struck by a speeding vehicle driving northbound.

She was unable to get out of the way in time, police said. They have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Walko, and are still investigating, police spokesman Marc Limansky said Wednesday.

Anyone who may have been in the 7900 block of WB&A Road around the time of the incident, or anyone who has information about the identity of the driver who fled should contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 410-222-8573, he said.

“All we have to do is sit and hope and pray that one day someone will talk,” Wengert said. “That one day the guilt will eat someone so they can come forward.”

Paschall wants the driver to know that they’re not going to give up on finding him or her.

Wengert said she’s told Kiersten’s friends that if Kiersten wins than she deserves to win fairly, and that everyone else has a right to run as well.

Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said in an email Wednesday that the nomination period for prom queen isn’t over yet. They will know if she is on the ballot some time after spring break, which ends next week.

Wengert said she couldn’t have gotten through the last five months without the help of a supportive community. People still call her personally with tips about cars.

“It made it a little bit easier to know we had so many people there that just care,” she said.