Kent Island students charged in lacrosse hazing

Queen Anne County prosecutors have charged five teenagers with false imprisonment and second-degree assault in connection with a junior varsity lacrosse team hazing incident last month at Kent Island High School.

State’s Attorney Lance Richardson announced the charges against the students, ages 14 to 16, last week. Names of the students were not released because they are minors. The charges will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

In an incident caught on cell phone video and shared on social media, members of the team allegedly held another student down on April 13 and rubbed their buttocks and genitals in his face. The incident took place in a locker room at the school.

“These boys thought it was funny. That it was hazing. That it was some rite of passage or initiation,” Richardson said. “They didn’t realize basically how offensive or wrong this was.”

Richardson said his office decided second-degree assault and false imprisonment were the most applicable crimes, not sexual assault.

Richardson said it was difficult to tell what made contact with whom in the video, and that the assault wasn’t for sexual arousal or gratification.

“It was just offensive physical contact,” he said.

But no matter what part of the student’s bodies touched the victim, it constituted assault, he said.

“This was not something the young man being held down consented to or wanted to happen,” Richardson said.

Maryland has an anti-hazing law, but it forbids acts that subject “a student to the risk of serious bodily injury.” This incident didn’t meet that standard, Richardson said.

The junior varsity lacrosse season was canceled about a week after the incident.

Andrea Kane, county superintendent of schools, wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday that the incident wasn’t an isolated occurrence.

The system is enhancing training for staff.

“The lacrosse incident was disturbing on multiple levels, and it was a polarizing event for some members of our community,” she wrote. “At the same time, it presented a teachable moment, one that will cause our students to think carefully about appropriate locker room and team behavior moving forward.”