Eastport soldier buried at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors

It was a windy, crisp day when Cpl. James Ivory Jubbs came home.

The soldier fought in the Korean War and went missing until 1951, when the Army found his remains and buried him — unknown — 5,000 miles from his Burnside Street neighborhood.

Until last year, Jubbs was known only as Unknown X-2160, interred in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. But Wednesday, he had his homecoming.

Jubbs now lies in Arlington National Cemetery alongside fellow fallen servicemen and women whose place there, “can’t be purchased,” said Army Chaplain James Bryan. “It must be earned.”

His burial Wednesday included full military honors.

Growing up in Eastport, friends knew him as “Jubby.” He graduated from Annapolis High School and served in the Army during the Korean War in 1950.

Jubbs was a mechanic in Company E, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. His unit joined the fight against the North Korean People’s Army, near the Naktong River in South Korea.

The Army listed him missing in action on Aug. 10, 1950, and later declared him unrecoverable.

In 1951, the Army Graves Registration Services recovered Jubbs’ remains alongside three other unidentified Americans near a mountain near Ohang, South Korea. But he couldn’t be identified at the time.

Sixty-six years later, researchers with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency made a breakthrough. Research on two other unaccounted soldiers in Jubbs’ unit led the agency to conclude Jubbs’ remains could be identified.

The agency disinterred his body in October 2017. Scientists, using dental records and other analysis, matched Jubbs’ records to the remains.

On Wednesday, bright autumn sun glinted off horns as the Army “Pershing’s Own” Ceremonial Band played "Lord of All Hopefulness,” marching ahead of the horse-drawn caisson carrying a flag-draped casket.

“Let it be known that Cpl. Jubb, who is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, has given up his blood in the defense of his homeland and shall forever be revered by his fellow countrymen,” Bryan said during the graveside service.

Jubbs’ closest living relative, his niece Betty L. Tucker, sat with five other mourners in Section 60 of the national cemetery, after a private funeral at the Old Post Chapel, in Fort Myer, Virginia.

A rifle volley of three shots rang through the air. A bugler played “Taps” amid the white headstones.

Soldiers folded the flag over Jubbs’ casket, and presented it to Tucker, a Severna Park resident. Tucker and family declined interviews through a cemetery representative.

Tucker dabbed her eyes as Bryan and others offered their condolences.

His niece was just 2 years old when Jubbs went missing, so Tucker doesn’t remember her uncle. But, in an email to The Capital, she wrote of her grandmother, who spoke about Jubbs.

“I always felt a piece of her heart was missing because he was never found,” she said.

Her mother said the last time she saw Jubbs, he was at the train station. He pulled at Tucker’s nose, “as if it to take it off my face,” she wrote.

Jubb was one of 15 Anne Arundel County men who fought in Korea and didn’t return. Now, he’s one of more than 400,000 put to final rest in Arlington.

“In life, he honored this flag,” Bryan said. “Now, this flag will honor him.”

