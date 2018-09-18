Man stole hurricane victims' identities to get funds in Anne Arundel and Maryland, Secret Service says

A Prince George’s County man is charged with stealing the identities of hurricane victims in a nationwide scheme where he fraudulently obtained more than $650,000 over the past year, partly in Anne Arundel County, Secret Service officials say.

In an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the Secret Service says that Tare Stanley Okirika, 30, of Laurel, was part of a “large network of co-conspirators” who collected funds under stolen identities.

The Secret Service wrote that Okirika registered Green Dot cards — unique pre-paid debit cards the agency says allow for more anonymity than a traditional bank card — under a number of stolen identities. He then used stolen social security and personal identifying information to file fraudulent claims for disaster relief on behalf of hurricane victims in Georgia, Florida and Texas, the affidavit reads.

He would then withdraw the money at various locations, including Walmart cash centers in Severn and Pasadena, the affidavit says.

Okirika faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He is one of a number of alleged co-conspirators in the case, and the agency claims “about $8 million in Federal Emergency Management Administration immediate and individual assistance … was paid to Green Dot debit cards that law enforcement learned were held by perpetrators of fraud” across the country. The affidavit does not name the three alleged co-conspirators.

In one case, the Secret Service claims that Okirika fraudulently registered a Green Dot card at a Dollar Tree convenience store in Bowie on July 6, 2017, under a stolen identity of someone from California.

Okirika then used that card “to register for $500 in FEMA immediate disaster assistance under three other different stolen identities” who were disaster victims in Texas, Florida and Georgia, the affidavit reads.

The card was also used to claim $18,617 in social security benefits from another individual, the affidavit claims.

After the social security benefits were paid to the card in January, the agency claims he then withdrew at least $14,012 through four different Walmart cash centers, including locations in Pasadena, Severn and Columbia.

In total, Okirika is accused of using 178 Green Dot debit cards to receive fraudulent payments of $653,576.06 over the past year, according to the affidavit.

The Secret Service claims the fraud committed is, in part, due to the card’s nature. The affidavit reads that “the card purchaser may remain completely anonymous” when they buy the card.

“For registration, individuals can use any real individual’s name and address (Green Dot does work to verify that names and addresses match), and can register the card anonymously from a mobile phone or the Internet,” the affidavit reads.

“Sometimes, individuals perpetrating fraud schemes will register the cards using the same stolen identities that they are otherwise exploiting,” it continues. “They may also use entirely different stolen identities or, on occasion, their own identities.”

It’s through this system, the Secret Service says, that Okirika used the slew of stolen identities to steal the funds, the agency claims. The affidavit also lists three co-conspirators, but does not name them in the complaint.

A federal public defender representing Okirika did not return calls Tuesday.