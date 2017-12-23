A Christmas homecoming: After years in foster care, a boy finds his place

Aziah is one of the lucky ones.

The 11-year-old who spent the last six years in 11 foster homes will share Christmas morning with his new family — his forever family that adopted him last month.

He is one of nine siblings placed in foster care to remove them from a neglectful and abusive home. He was adopted Nov. 16, National Adoption Day, along with 11 other children in ceremonies at the county courthouse.

But now Aziah has found a safe grounding place.

“I feel excited, not having to move again. I hated moving,” the sixth-grader said. “ ’Tis the season to be jolly … I am happy.”

“It has been a journey, but we made it … Happily ever after,” he said, singing the last part.

The “we” means not only his family — mom and dad, Wendy and Chris Newcomb, and a baby sister the couple is adopting as well — but a team from Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, counselors and his court-appointed special advocate case worker, Caryn Weaver.

There were still 142 children in foster care in the county at the end of November, nearly half the number of children who were in the foster system in 2005 when numbers peaked at 266.

A statewide effort to reduce the number of children in foster care, Place Matters, launched in 2007. The lives of children caught up in the foster system — bouncing from home to home, changing schools, social workers and families — become more chaotic the longer they are in the system.

Foster care and other rules preclude the Newcombs or anyone else from providing details about the environment from which Aziah was saved. One would only say it was heartbreaking.

Aziah is not only in a safe environment but on a path to recovery. Consider he’s gone from failing grades and placement in a special education facility to making the honor roll at Old Mill Middle School North, where he is making friends.

He is also a great big brother to the baby girl his family will adopt in the coming weeks, evidenced in the gentle hugs he had for her during a visit from The Capital.

Intervention road

Aziah has a penchant for building and has a love for his design technology class, science and math. But the traumas he suffered in his young life created a boy with serious behavioral issues, his adoptive parents said.

After testing for a biological condition to explain his behaviors, “doctors concluded he was just an angry, angry boy,” Wendy said at the family’s Glen Burnie home this month.

His early life and his foster home experiences built layers of defensive behaviors, keen manipulation skills, and a mindset that his life would forever be locked in the cycle of bouncing from home to home.

His mom recalled their first special holiday together — Halloween.

“ ‘Can I take my Halloween costume to my next home?’ ” Aziah had asked her, her voice breaking at the memory. “That is when he told us he had not had two holidays in the same house, two birthdays or Christmases, in the same home since he went into foster care.”

Wendy said their biggest hurdle was getting Aziah to trust them.

“He thought he would have to pack up his room. He was always asking what things were his, what was he allowed to take with him.”

Once counseling, including trauma therapy, started to reveal the boy behind all the troubles the Newcombs worked to get him to talk about what happened in the past.

“When he talked about it, we had to tell him that it was not OK for that to happen, and it was not going to happen in our home,” Wendy said.

“He had lived that life for so long he did not know what a normal life is,” Chris said.

Now every day is about establishing and maintaining as normal a life as possible.

Getting on track has been a struggle fought by a team of providers. Just weeks after the Newcombs stepped in, they almost gave up.

“We were done, we can’t do this,” Wendy said.

The couple never had a child in their lives until Aziah. Do most kids act like this? Was this normal?

A meeting with a Department of Social Services case worker and others, including Weaver, turned into a brainstorming session that generated a plan for counseling, better school placement and trauma counseling with double sessions each week .

“We got the goals set and moved forward,” Wendy said.

Since then, huge gains have been made. A big heart is emerging from the once angry boy. He is doing extra chores around the house to earn money.

“I want to save $100 to give to the poor people,” Aziah said.

Two years after the plan was formed, they still maintain the intense schedule including up to four sessions a week after school and worked around the Newcombs’ jobs.

“We are lucky because our employers are understanding,” she said.

Loving advocates

Case workers for CASA, all volunteers, go through months of training. Once placed, they become absorbed in a child’s case and record to serve as an advocate with schools and the courts, while working with the child and foster families to help find permanent homes.

Weaver, who had spent a career in public relations and marketing, found herself volunteering with CASA doing that work until she decided to open her life and heart to children in the system.

The court-appointed advocates remain with a child until there is some resolution by adoption or permanent guardianship.

For part of her training, she attended a court session for one of CASA’s charges.

“I was sitting directly behind a little boy who was in his sixth foster home,” she said.

After the hearing, her supervisor asked if she had an interest in taking on the boy’s case, plus a younger brother and a sister. Aziah was the younger brother of the boy in court headed into his ninth foster home. She said yes.

It took her three weeks to read the case file. “I hardly slept. It was a horrific story with a long case history, and it broke my heart reading the myriad of details,” she said.

Aziah had already been taken in by the Newcombs when she met him. And, with her assistance, they weathered the adjustment and intense behavioral work, and moved through the adoption process.

Weaver told Aziah to call her by her nickname, Care. “That way you will always remember that I’ll be here for you and I will always care.”

Now all three of those children, including Aziah, have been adopted and Weaver has stepped in to serve on CASA of Anne Arundel County’s board.

Though her CASA responsibility ended with his adoption, Weaver still takes Aziah to the movies or bowling, or out to eat or to special events like a LEGO convention at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. She also gets his older brother to go along so they have contact, sometimes having a sleepover with his siblings.

“We can get really wound up,” Aziah said.