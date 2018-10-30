Police charge 21 in alleged Anne Arundel County drug trafficking ring

Anne Arundel police have arrested 21 people in connection with a drug trafficking organization investigators say has been selling heroin and other drugs from Pasadena to Annapolis, officials said Tuesday.
As the result of eight-month investigation, police spokeswoman Jackie Davis said the department has seized 1.74 kilograms of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid far more potent than heroin, as well as 8.68 kilograms of xylazine, a kind of animal tranquilizer county police chief Timothy Altomare said was being cut with heroin.
Officials also said 1/3-kilogram of heroin and about a ½-kilogram of cocaine were seized during the investigation.
Altomare said the county has seen one fatal overdose tied to xylazine last month and are investigating as many as seven overdoses investigators tied to the ring.
“I hadn’t heard of xylazine. It’s here, it’s poison. People are profiting from the slow death of our community and it ain’t OK,” Altomare said.
Officials said the leader of the alleged drug ring is Glenn Anthony Davis, 49, of Owings Mills, who is charged with being the kingpin.
Davis is being held without bond on 53 drug distribution-related offenses, from offenses committed between April 23 and Oct. 4, according to court records. No attorney is listed as representing Davis.
At a press conference at county police headquarters Tuesday, officers laid out the various drugs and photos of numerous items seized, including a Cadillac Escalade and various firearms.
Altomare said he was reluctant to call it the largest drug bust in county history, but stressed the investigation’s importance as the county is on pace to set another annual record for fatal opioid overdoses.
“We targeted this organization because we knew the product they were peddling was causing overdoses and dropping them,” Altomare said.
21 People Charged
- Glen Anthony Davis, 49, of Owings Mills
- Earl Leon Davis, 50, of Baltimore
- Jeffrey Edward Koehn, 38, of Severna Park
- Alexander John Budka, 22, of Pasadena
- James Michael Howe, 46, of Glen Burnie
- Cassandra Lynne Anne Leroux, 28, of Severna Park
- Michael James Murphy, 31, of Millersville
- James Edward Dean Joy, 34, of Severna Park
- Sarah Jin O, 29, of Severna Park
- Jennifer Smith, 27, of Glen Burnie
- Timothy Lee Ballard, 34, of Glen Burnie
- James Nathan Helsel, 34, of Severna Park
- Rachel Helen Keys, 28, of Severna Park
- Andrea Riccio, 40, of Severna Park
- Tyler Andrea-Monet Wise, 21, of York, Pennsylvania
- Piper Nicole Foley, 33, of Severna Park
- Jeffrey Scott Simmons, 40, of Severna Park
- Melvin Bernard Lowry II, 38, of Owings Mills
- Paul Anthony Scribner, 50, of Pikesville
- Christine Edwards, 44, of Baltimore
- Patrick Derek Mortka, 35, of Severna Park
