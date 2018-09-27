Anne Arundel man charged in choking death held without bond
Kelcie Pegherjdebutts@capgaznews.com
The man charged with choking a 21-year-old woman to death on Wednesday afternoon will remain in jail without bond.
A missing person report was filed for Megan Ellen Burdeaux, 21, of Glen Burnie, Tuesday. In the report, police were tipped off she may have been murdered by Edgar Franklin Manning IV.
According to the charging documents, Manning, who does not have a fixed address, had an argument with Burdeaux in his minivan parked at the Wal-Mart on the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena. During the argument, he choked her until her death, Manning confirmed in an interview to police.
The 26-year-old has lived in the area for the last decade, and police found him the following day near Gambrills. The body was found in the minivan.
Manning has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. Police are urging anyone with information to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 410-222-4700.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23, according to state records.
Jimmy DeButts can be reached at 410-280-5915 or follow on Twitter @jd3217.