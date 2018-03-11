Head-on crash near Annapolis injures 7, shuts down Route 50 briefly

Traffic was backed up on Route 50 Sunday after a brief road closing following a head-on collision on a service road near the Bay Bridge.

Multiple rescue units responded around 2 p.m. to a head-on collision at Busch’s Frontage Road parallel to eastbound Route 50, said Lt. Jennifer McKee, an Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokeswoman.

McKee said trapped passengers were rescued and seven people were taken to the hospital. A Maryland State Police helicopter flew a 56-year-old woman and two men in their mid-20s with life-threatening injuries to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Four with injuries that were not life-threatening, including two 7-year-old girls, were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis by paramedics from Queen Anne’s County.

Eastbound Route 50 was closed for about 30 minutes following the crash so helicopters could land, McKee said. Busch’s Frontage Road was still shut down at about 3:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.