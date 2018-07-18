Andy Harris becomes last Maryland congressman to support Wendi Winters' Medal of Freedom nomination

After the Maryland congressional delegation urged President Donald J. Trump to award a Capital Gazette reporter and editor the Presidential Medal of Freedom, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris has pledged his support.

Harris, a Republican representing District 1, has sent private communication to the White House in support of the effort, spokeswoman Jacque Clark said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the delegation did not wait for Congressman Harris to personally review the letter before they sent it, which is normal delegation communications,” Clark said.

The delegation — made up of Democrats save for Harris — sent a letter Monday asking the president to honor Winters, who witnesses say charged the shooter who broke into the Capital Gazette newsroom and killed her and four others.

This story will be updated.

