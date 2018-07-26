Police investigating fraudulent checks after HACA report

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an apparent fraud scheme involving fake checks that appeared to be drawn on an account of the the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.

HACA on Tuesday discovered the three fraudulent checks, totaling $1645.71, during daily inspection of their bank account, said Chief Financial Officer Eileen Neely. HACA employees checked online copies of the cashed checks and noticed the checks had an incorrect account number, she said.

“We caught it immediately,” Neely said. She said the checks did not come from HACA checkbooks.

The three checks were made out to two different people who are not affiliated with the authority, police said.

