Grasso keeps Schuh's endorsement despite 'hate-filled' Facebook posts

County Executive Steve Schuh will continue to endorse County Councilman John Grasso in his bid for a District 32 state Senate seat despite Grasso’s “insensitive and inappropriate” posts on Facebook about Muslims .

Schuh’s campaign said Wednesday that Grasso expressed remorse for the posts that came to light a day earlier.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Grasso Tuesday to resign after refusing to take down posts he shared in September — one saying “One nation under God, Not Allah. America is not a Muslim nation. America is not an Islamic nation. America is a Christian nation,” another a link to a Cambodian website titled “Share if you think President Trump should ban Islam in American Schools.” The group also called on Republicans to denounce him.

Schuh’s campaign told The Capital Wednesday afternoon that the county executive was calling for Grasso to apologize and meet with the Anne Arundel County Muslim Council. When asked if Schuh would retract his endorsement if Grasso didn’t comply, Schuh’s campaign manager said there are no plans to rescind the endorsement.

“The County Executive is encouraged that Councilman John Grasso is engaging in dialogue with the Muslim Community and is apologizing for his insensitive and inappropriate comments,” a campaign statement read.

Schuh’s campaign did not respond when asked to whom Grasso had apologized. The posts CAIR called “hate-filled, Islamophobic and xenophobic” were still on Grasso’s page as of Wednesday evening.

Grasso, R-Glen Burnie, did not respond for comment.

When asked about CAIR’s request for his resignation, Grasso told The Capital Tuesday, “Screw CAIR. I don’t give a crap about them.”

Zainab Chaudry, the Maryland representative for the national group, said she had not received an apology or any communication with Grasso as of Wednesday .

AACMC president Rudwan Abu-Rumman said Wednesday he had not received an apology but will be meeting with Grasso on Friday.

In an interview Tuesday, Grasso said he cannot be Islamaphobic, naming Abu-Rumman as a friend and saying he has attended events at the Makkah Learning Center in Gambrills.

Abu-Rumman said he tried to talk to Grasso about the posts and explained that they don’t represent Islam, but the councilman refused to take them down.

“He is not educated. The educated can understand when you talk to them, but he doesn’t. How can I make it clear to him that he needs to educate himself?” Abu-Rumman said. “Blame people according to their knowledge. I don’t think he is educated enough to blame him.”

Abu-Rumman said he is telling the Muslim community not to vote for Grasso.

“We’re not shy about that,” Abu-Rumman said. “But I know me saying that will make people want to vote for him. People like that bash Muslims to get votes.”

Grasso faces Del. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum in the November election. During a Tuesday interview with The Capital, he accused the newspaper of trying to run “a hit piece” on him, “So that crazy liberal Beidle can get a one up on me.”

She told The Capital Wednesday that she does not support Grasso’s comments about Muslims or The Capital.

“I know (Muslims) to be a hard working community in my district. I’m taken aback by his comments, but he only has one council meeting. He’s not going to resign if I or anyone else calls him to. The ballots are already printed for November, so I think the voters need to know what John Grasso is all about.”

After CAIR called for Gov. Larry Hogan to denounce Grasso over the comments, Hogan’s campaign said the governor “has not and will never endorse John Grasso for anything.”

“The governor has consistently stood up and spoken out against hate of all kinds and will continue to do so,” campaign manager Scott Sloofman said.

A flier that circulated on Wednesday said otherwise.

District 32 house candidates Patty Ewing, Tim Walters and Mark Bailey — all Republicans — are listed as being endorsed by Hogan, along with Grasso, in a flier that reads “Please join me in voting for John, Mark, Patty & Tim.”

Sloofman said the flier did not come from Hogan’s campaign, and that the governor was not asked to endorse Grasso as he was by the other candidates.

Ewing, Walters and Bailey did not respond for comment.

Del. Kathy Szeliga, minority whip in the House of Delegates, said she is working with the three candidates for delegate.

She said they are the only members of the official District 32 team running together, and they will not be handing out the flier that includes Grasso.

The flier also features an endorsement of the candidates — including Grasso — by State’s Attorney Wes Adams. Adams, a Republican who is running for re-election, declined to comment on the flier and would not respond when asked if he endorses Grasso.

Adams’ Democratic opponent, former appointed State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, called on Adams to denounce Grasso.

“This is the kind of talk that leads to hate crimes, she said.

State Sen. Ed Reilly joined the criticism of Grasso Wednesday. He reached out to the county Muslim council.

“I wanted to tell them that they are worthy of our respect and attention,” said Reilly, R-Crofton . “This is an opportunity to affirm again that we have so much more in common than what divides us. We should respect it, not criticize it.”