ACLU: Grasso violated free speech protection at council meetings

Anne Arundel County Council Chairman John Grasso violated the First Amendment rights of two county residents by halting their critical comments about another council member at two council meetings, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland wrote in a letter.

In a letter Sent Friday to Grasso, the ACLU said the Glen Burnie Republican improperly censored two county residents at separate council meetings when they tried to speak about Councilman Michael Peroutka, R-Millersville.

The first occurred on April 3, the letter reads, when Grasso interrupted Peter Cane’s remarks about Peroutka’s past membership in the League of the South.

In that incident, Grasso told Cane he could not “badger a councilman” and would not allow him to finish his statement.

The second incident occurred on June 5, the letter reads, when Cane and fellow resident Yasemin Jameson again attempted to highlight Peroutka’s connection to the group in light of an anti-discrimination resolution he opposed.

Grasso stopped the two from completing their statements, citing a section of council’s rules of procedure that prohibits “personal, defamatory or profane remakes.”

The ACLU contends that not only was Grasso wrong in keeping the two from speaking but that sections of the rule are “unconstitutional.”

“None of the remarks that they sought to make were defamatory … so the only possible basis for prohibiting their remarks was that they were ‘personal,’ which you appear to interpret as barring critical commentary on particular individuals, including council members and other public officials,” the ACLU wrote. “Such a rule clearly violates the First Amendment.”

The June 5 meeting turned into a heated back-and-forth between Grasso and audience members, with a shouting match erupting over Grasso’s decision to halt public comments.

Jamison had said she was considering taking legal action against the council for Grasso’s actions.

The ACLU wrote in its letter that “courts around the country have repeatedly determined … similar rules that prohibit critical comments about public officials at meetings of public bodies are overbroad and/or content or viewpoint based rules in violation of the First Amendment.”

“Given the clarity of the legal issues presented, we urge the County Council to rescind the unconstitutional portions of Rule 4-106, and to cease enforcing them immediately,” the ACLU wrote, citing the specific section regarding prohibited comments.

Grasso could not be immediately reached for a comment Tuesday.

