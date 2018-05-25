Naval Academy: 1,042 midshipmen scheduled to graduate Friday

More than 1,000 midshipmen will graduate from the Naval Academy today.

Aerospace engineering major Chris Cantillo of Florida is the top-ranked graduate, and will commission as a Navy ensign joining the Aviation community.

In the summer of 2014, 1,191 people were inducted into the Class of 2018. Today, 783 men and 259 women, a total of 1,042, will graduate. Of those, 784 will become ensigns in the Navy and 237 will become 2nd Lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

An estimated 30,000 people will attend the ceremony, which is not open to the public.

Eleven foreign national students will graduate. They are from Cambodia, Cameroon, Georgia, Korea, Mexico, Montenegro, Nigeria, Senegal, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

The graduation and commissioning ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. President Donald Trump is the graduation speaker, and is scheduled to speak at 10:22 a.m.

Traffic is expected to be congested around the stadium Friday morning as proud families and guests arrive to watch their midshipmen graduate. City officials are telling commuters to leave Annapolis early if they can this morning and avoid the area.

Trump’s presidential motorcade is expected to interrupt traffic shortly before 10 a.m., city spokeswoman Susan O’Brien said.

A look back at presidential and vice presidential visits to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.

For those who are headed into the city, O’Brien suggested parking only once and either walking or using the city’s shuttle to get around.

You can get information about transportation, check out city parking options and even reserve a space in advance at annapolisparking.com.

O’Brien said city first responders met with officials from the state, Naval Academy and the U.S. Secret Service this week to discuss every contingency for the day.

“Everything seemed to be very well planned,” she said.

The procession of graduates will start at 9 a.m. and the Blue Angels will fly over shortly after the start of the ceremony, at 10:04 a.m.

Under Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly of Crownsville will offer short remarks. But the main event, Trump’s speech, begins around 10:22 a.m. The Naval Academy is providing live video coverage of the ceremony starting at 7:30 a.m. on WatchStadium.com.

Officials anticipate the ceremony ending with the traditional hat-toss sometime between 12:30 and 12:40.

A group of local activists plans on providing a warm welcome for guests of the graduation Friday morning, and a cold welcome for Trump.

A statement released by Yasemin Jamison, founder of Anne Arundel County Indivisible, said local activists will first gather at Rowe Boulevard and Farragut Road to welcome people arriving for the ceremony, then move to an area on Taylor Avenue near the Department of Natural Resources to “greet” the President.

“In these times, many locals feel it is important to have some sort of public showing of opposition to President Trump and his policies while he is in town, but also want to be sure to strike the right tone to respect the Midshipmen and this important day in their lives,” she said.

This story has been updated to clarify that as of May 24, Chris Cantillo will commission as a Navy ensign, not a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force.

