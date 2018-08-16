Police: Glen Burnie man threw kitchen appliances in 'violent assault,' killing uncle

Anne Arundel police say a Glen Burnie man was killed Wednesday night after his nephew threw a dumbbell and kitchen appliances at him during a ‘violent assault.’

The department wrote in a release that Devin Peele, 26, is charged with killing Stephen Boyd Peele, 58, of Glen Burnie.

Police first responded to a call of a sick or injured person at a home in the 200 block of East Thompson Avenue in Glen Burnie at 8:12 p.m.

The department said officers found the elder Peele dead on the kitchen floor when they arrived.

The officers interviewed Devin Peele, the victim’s nephew, who was the only other person home at the time. Court and phone records indicate the two live at the same residence on East Thompson Avenue.

Police say the two got into a verbal altercation “which escalated into a violent assault,” during which the younger Peele punched his uncle “several times, causing him to lose consciousness.”

Peele told investigators that he threw several items at his uncle while he was on the ground, including a dumbbell, a microwave and a refrigerator, charging documents state.

An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death is scheduled for today, police said.

Devin Peele was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond as he awaits a bail review hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.

No attorney is listed as representing Peele in court records.

While police have arrested a suspect, the department is still asking for anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or leave tips anonymously at 410-222-4700.

