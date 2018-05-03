Anne Arundel Community College student rescues woman from Glen Burnie fire

An Anne Arundel Community College student is receiving praise from the community for rescuing a 68-year-old woman Wednesday during a fire at a Glen Burnie home.

Tre Williams, 20, of Bowie said he saw the fire as he was walking in the area after class.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and found a fire from the front porch of a two-story, single-family home in the 7600 block of Quarterfield Road, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

Williams said while firefighters arrived promptly, he noticed a woman attempting to exit the back of the house as they pulled up to the scene.

“I started yelling, ‘Somebody is in there,’” he said. But with the sounds of sirens and fire trucks, he said responders couldn’t hear him.

“I realized they couldn’t hear me, so that’s when I jumped over the fence” and ran to the back door, he said.

Williams said a woman was tangled with her oxygen tank inside the home as she was trying to exit the back door.

He said the woman was “pretty disoriented,” asking questions about what was happening as he attempted to help her. He disconnected the oxygen tank and helped her out of the house and down the back steps, where she was met by paramedics.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than 10 minutes, the department said.

The woman, who lived at the home, was tended to by paramedics but declined to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the department said.

The fire caused $45,000 in damage, with investigators determining it originated from a mulch pile outside “and likely ignited by improperly discarded smoking materials,” the department said.

Williams downplayed the rescue, saying it wasn’t too difficult to untangle the wires from the oxygen tank and that the smoke on the bottom floor was minimal.

But the department wants to recognize his act of bravery. Capt. Russ Davies said he’s hoping to arrange a meeting between Williams and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Allan Graves.

“As soon as I saw her … I didn’t think twice about it,” Williams said, adding he “wanted to make sure that everybody was all right.”

“It was honestly just instinct.”

