Brooklyn man dies after being hit by truck's sideview mirror in Glen Burnie

A Brooklyn man died Thursday after he was struck by a sideview mirror of a passing truck in Glen Burnie.

Maryland State Police wrote in a release that officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck on Baltimore-Washington Parkway north of Interstate 195 at around 5:45 a.m.

Police said Hugh Anthony Clarke, 44, of Brooklyn, crashed his Honda Pilot into a cable barrier in the median while driving southbound. He got out of his car and began walking in the left lane of the roadway when he was struck by a passing truck, police said.

Police said Walter John Riehl Jr., 56, of Pennsylvania, had swerved his Penske truck in an attempt to avoid hitting Clarke, but ultimately struck him with a sideview mirror.

Clarke was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was declared dead.

Police said they don’t believe Riehl to have been intoxicated or speeding at the time of the crash, but are still investigating.