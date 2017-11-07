Decision day dawns in Annapolis: Write-in candidate qualifies at last minute

Twenty-four hours is plenty of time to get into an election — just ask Toni Strong Pratt.

As candidates for mayor Mike Pantelides and Gavin Buckley attended last-minute campaign events and knocked on some final doors Monday, no candidate in the Annapolis election was in a greater time crunch than Strong Pratt. A Democratic challenger for City Council in Ward 4, she lost in the primary to incumbent Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson by the thinnest of margins — 19 votes. She officially filed paperwork needed to be considered a write-in candidate Monday.

Strong Pratt called her quest to return to the ballot — though her name will not appear anywhere on it — challenging.

She said she got conflicting information about whether she could file as a write-in candidate, then submitted a certificate of candidacy after consulting with an attorney. Pratt put up campaign signs prior to filing, which city public works employees removed.

City code prohibits a person from advertising a candidate unless the ad indicates it is paid for by a certified candidate. Strong Pratt had not, at the time of removal, filed as a write-in candidate, Board of Elections Chairwoman Eileen Leahy said.

Now that she’s officially a choice, signs in Ward 4 polling places will identify Strong Pratt as write-in candidate and offer instructions on how to vote for her, Leahy said.

It’s one of a few new measures the board implemented since the primary.

After Finlayson served as a poll watcher in the primary election, Strong Pratt challenged city rules allowing candidates to be poll watchers.

For the general election, the board added additional training for election judges on what a poll watcher can do. The board will review the rules in an upcoming meeting, Leahy said.

“I think that, from observations, and not just in Ward 4, it needs to be tweaked,” she said.

What you need to know

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote.

This year, voting will be done with paper ballots, the same as in the primaries. However, there will be electronic ballot scanners at each election place (and spare equipment to deploy in case of technical difficulties a la 2013). The memory sticks from those and the voted ballots will come back to County Board of Elections office in Glen Burnie after the polls close at 8 p.m. Results will be uploaded to a central count server.

Election Supervisor Joe Torre said results should be posted on the Annapolis website by 10 p.m.

Leahy expects smooth sailing Tuesday.

“We’re prepared for hiccups. We’re working with the county now, so I anticipate things will go well at the election and at the canvas next week. If things come up, we’ll have it handled.”

Anyone with issues or complaints can go to the Help Desk at their polling place or call 410-222-0498.

Dan Nataf, director for the study of local issues at Anne Arundel County Community College, said one factor that could sway the outcome will be the impact of the weather forecast on Democrats.

“Since it’s going to rain into the afternoon, that may put a special damper on it. People less committed to the process will stay home,” he said.

“Just a few people not showing up on the ward side could make a difference. If the Republicans take three, that would be a pretty good night for them.”

With no Republicans running in wards 3, 4 and six, a low turnout among Democrats might tip the race for mayor to Pantelides, the incumbent Republican.

“It’s hard to know how the wards will shake out,” Nataf said. “Nothing comes close to mayoral race in terms of the clearly complexly organized campaigns, particularly on Pantelides side. He has out-mailed Buckley about five or six to one.”

The abundance of mailers could mean Pantelides is expecting a close race, Nataf said. But a series of negative fliers mailed out by a political action committee in recent weeks could hurt.

“The tone of a campaign is important. If the tone starts getting to the point of ad hominem attacks, I don’t know how well that sounds in a small town like Annapolis,” Nataf said.

“It’s a glass house and everyone can see all your warts. No one is without imperfections, but Buckley has said nothing negative. You can’t get a nasty word out of him.”

Campaign wrap-up

Pantelides spent his weekend door-knocking with fellow Republican candidates and working out at a campaign event with Annapolis Fitness Coach Mary Davis.

He also has been busy announcing new initiatives. The mayor announced, in the last two weeks, a new pay-by-phone option for the Truxtun Park Boat Ramp, groundbreaking at the energy park and a pedestrian safety campaign on West Street. His latest monthly newsletter included a summary of his accomplishments over four years in office.

Meanwhile, his opponent Gavin Buckley hosted a Positive Vibes Party and Family Arts Show at his Thai restaurant on West Street, Lemongrass.

In other last-minute developments:

Republican County Executive Steve Schuh and Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga joined in Pantelides’ final door-knocking campaign.

Schuh has said he contributed to Preserve Annapolis Now, the political action committee that has distributed mailers attacking Buckley and Ward 1 Democrat Elly Tierney.

Pantelides also counts among his financial backers House Minority Leader Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, long-time Republican strategist Lawerence Scott, an assistant county prosecutor, and David Bossie, Citizens United chairman and former deputy manager for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and House Speaker Mike Busch attended a Get Out the Vote Rally on Nov. 2.

Buckley has received donations from Busch, Anne Arundel County Councilman Chris Trumbauer, his primary election opponent state Sen. John Astle and Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Ben Jealous.

Monday, Preserve Annapolis Now sent out another mailer detailing Buckley’s foreclosure on a Florida condominium, a tax lien, lawsuits among other things. Buckley has acknowledged that his business has faced financial challenges over the years, particularly during the recession. He responded to the recent mailers in a Facebook post Monday night, writing he was disappointed that the Mayor said he would put a stop to the mailers and never did.