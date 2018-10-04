Gambrills man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl bought with Bitcoin

A Gambrills man pleaded guilty to federal charges of distributing fentanyl after officials say he admitted to purchasing 10,000 pills of the synthetic opioid off of the dark web.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said 24-year-old Robert Luke Simpson was one of three defendants who pleaded guilty this week to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Simpson was federally indicted In November as the office said police found 6,200 fentanyl pills “in a hidden compartment in a wall-mounted shelf and on a desk” in his home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Simpson admitted to officers that he’d purchased 10,000 fentanyl pills from a dark web marketplace — an area on the World Wide Web that requires special software to enter — for about $10,000 in Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

He resold between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of the pills for $5 to $10 each before police searched his residence last year, according to the news release.

Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2019.

David J. Walsh-Little, the federal public defender representing Simpson, stressed that Simpson is “a young man with no prior criminal convictions” who “willingly accepted responsibility.”

He added that Simpson “will accept whatever sentence the court hands out” and that he is “very remorseful.”

The two others — Leslie Patillo Jr., 36, of Hagerstown, and Kamalah Nicole Cordell, 31, of Hagerstown — also pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution, the release said.

Cordell pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl between 32 and 40 grams on Wednesday and admitted to participating in a drug ring that sold fentanyl and other drugs in Washington County, according to the release.

Patillo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and admitted to participating in the drug ring, the release said. Officers said they found hollow-point ammunition, nearly 100 grams of a combination of heroin and fentanyl and $26,680 in cash during a search of his home.

Attorneys for Patillo and Cordell did not return calls for comment.