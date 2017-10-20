Crofton native injured in Las Vegas shooting making progress step by step

The family of Las Vegas shooting victim Tina Frost shared hopeful news following a surgery procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Thursday.

The Crofton native and Arundel High School graduate was seriously wounded when one of the gunman’s bullets struck her in the head during the mass shooting Oct. 1. Frost, 27, lost an eye and suffered cranial and facial wounds in the attack on a country music festival crowd from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street.

But she is fighting back, according to postings on social media.

On Sunday, she had made enough progress to be flown from Las Vegas to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

The latest posting on the GoFundMe page set up to help defray costs of a long recovery described in detail the surgical procedure Frost went through on Thursday.

Surgeons used scalp tissue to hopefully stem any further drainage from part of her injuries, the posting said. A craniofacial surgeon used a titanium plate to stabilize facial bones and surgeons were able to get an “overall picture” of her injuries as they plan for the several surgeries to come.

Perhaps the strongest news was the former student-athlete took 163 steps and occasionally smiled and hugged her father as physical, occupational and speech therapy professionals continue to work with her, according to the post.

“… She is just a true warrior!” the posting declared.

That matches the attitude of her supporters seen wearing “TinaTough” T-shirts and bracelets at a fundraiser held at The Hideway in Odenton on Oct.12, which took in more than $5,000.

The GoFundMe page, originally aiming to raise $50,000, has seen over 10 times that in pledges. On Friday night, the total donations hit $575,867 — and counting.

The latest post said the next few days will include rest and post-surgery recovery for Frost.