University of Florida creates journalism position in honor of graduate Rob Hiaasen

The University of Florida has created an investigative journalism position in honor of Rob Hiaasen, one of five Capital Gazette staff members killed in June.

Journalist Ted Bridis will be the College of Journalism and Communications' first Rob Hiaasen Lecturer in Investigative Reporting this fall.

Hiassen, who was the Capital's assistant editor, graduated from the university with a degree in journalism in 1981, according to the University of Florida's website.

Bridis has served as the editor of the Associated Press' Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative team. The team won the 2012 Pulitzer for investigative reporting for its stories on the New York Police Department's intelligence programs.