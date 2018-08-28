Fired Naval Academy professor files appeal, former students defend him

Recently fired Naval Academy professor Bruce Fleming appealed his dismissal Tuesday, accusing the academy of trying to silence his public criticism of the institution.

He filed his appeal with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board, which handles federal employee issues. Fleming’s attorney, Jason H. Ehrenberg, said it would take several months before a decision is reached.

“Quite simply, the Agency did not follow its own policies, rules and regulations in its investigation of Professor Fleming, in its proposed removal of Professor Fleming, and/or in its removal of Professor Fleming,” Ehrenberg wrote in the appeal.

Fleming has a history of clashing with academy officials. In 2014 he was reprimanded after an investigation concluded he retaliated against two female midshipmen who challenged his opinions on the academy’s sexual assault training program.

New accusations levied at Fleming led to his firing from a tenured teaching position after officials investigated complaints of inappropriate behavior within Fleming’s classrooms.

Those complaints included touching students without consent, Fleming distributing a picture of himself in a Speedo swimsuit, and purposefully mispronouncing an Asian student’s name. Some of his students said Fleming would go off-topic or would lash out in anger after too many questions, according to instructor evaluations.

Another complaint said he called a few midshipmen right-wing extremists, according to documents provided by Fleming’s attorney.

Naval Academy officials have declined to comment citing federal law that protects personnel information

The former professor denies his behavior was inappropriate. He admits to having a unique teaching style in which he tries to mix physical attributes with education. An example of this was doing one-armed push-ups to earn the students respect and get their attention, Fleming said. He said any physical contact was always consensual, never sexual, and said he never mispronounced an Asian student’s name nor called students right-wing extremists.

He has called his firing a calculated effort by the academy to remove a vocal critic. Fleming has criticized the USNA in articles, one of which was published in October in The Federalist.

As for the Speedo picture, Fleming admitted to sending it. It included shirtless photos of professional tennis player Rafael Nadal and actor Mark Wahlberg. The photo was proving a point about the John Keats poem “Ode on a Grecian Urn,” Fleming said.

The class was all-male and everyone spends time together in the gym and the pool, he said, so it didn’t seem inappropriate.

School officials discovered the photo and asked Fleming not to send anymore. He agreed, but sent cut-out pictures of his arm and face as a flex emoji.

Ultimately the purpose was connecting with students on a physical level, Fleming said.

For some students this worked. Some instructor evaluations ranked Fleming as “excellent” and “good,” with students saying he could go off-topic and be inappropriate, but that he was a good teacher who helped them improve their writing.

Other students met with Fleming outside of class. They received life advice and extra help with their writing. The fact that Fleming highlighted the physical is why people connected with him, said Max Millick, a 2012 USNA graduate.

Millick said he considered Fleming a mentor. He would meet with him once a week and talk about how to be a more effective leader. Millick contacted The Capital after Fleming reached out to students to speak about his teaching style. Several other students also reached out to The Capital to speak in favor of Fleming’s teaching style. None of them viewed Fleming’s behavior as inappropriate.

“I would have done it [reached out] anyway,” Millick said. “The fact that he got the physical aspect of the military — lifting weights and stuff like that. It is such a big thing in the academy. The hierarchy is set up on physical ability.”

Another of Fleming’s students said his teaching style broke barriers for midshipmen who weren’t interested in English class.

Often students were exhausted from other classes and pressures of the academy, so they would look at English class as a chance to sleep, said Michael Johnson, who has considered Fleming a mentor since he graduated in 2002.

“Fortunately for mids, Fleming didn't let this attitude deter his teaching style,” Johnson wrote in an email. “He pushed mids to do better in a class that could have been coasted through and forgotten. Although most of my memories of the academy are distant or blurred, I remember Fleming's class and am grateful for its impact on me.”