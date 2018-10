An Annapolis woman died Friday after police said she lost control of her vehicle and caused a three-car crash in Edgewater this morning.

Anne Arundel police said officers were called to the scene of a crash in the area of Solomons Island Road near Virginia Avenue at 6:26 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Responders found three vehicles had collided on Solomons Island Road, police said.

