Federal lawsuit: Annapolis area carwash forced Hispanic workers to clean owners' homes

A federal agency says the former owner of a carwash near Annapolis used Hispanic workers as personal servants by requiring them to clean his house and then forced them to endure conditions on the job far worse than other employees all the while paying them less money.

In a complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said complaints about abusive treatment at the hands of David Podrog and Manager Kyle Decker started in 2006.

Podrog sold the business to Arizona-based Mister Car Wash in 2015, and has since shifted his focus to the medical marijuana business. He and a partner have been approved to open a dispensary on West Street, just outside the city.

Podrog, Decker and the new owners are all named in the lawsuit. None could be reached for comment.

“Defendants routinely assigned the female employees to clean the houses of the owner or manager and assigned the male Hispanic employees to perform duties at their homes, such as landscaping, cleaning the pool, picking up dog excrement, painting, or helping with moves,” the federal agency wrote in its complaint.

The lawsuit charges that Hispanic employees were treated differently than other employees in almost every aspect of their job.

“Defendants required … Hispanic employees to eat outside on a hill by the car wash, drink unfiltered water, and utilize an unlocked unisex bathroom which needed repair and contained a camera at its entrance,” the agency wrote in its complaint.

By comparison, non-Hispanic employees were given “access to filtered water and ice, a refrigerator, microwaves, and gender-specific restroom facilities.”

Podrog opened the carwash on Route 2 just off Aris T. Allen Boulevard to great fanfare in 2005, calling his $2.3 million investment a hybrid car wash, mixing a touch-free and soft cloth operation. Among those who turned out for his opening was then Lt. Gov. Michael S. Steele.

By 2010, the business was featured on a CNN segment on eco-friendly car washes and had expanded to a second location in Millersville. But the success brought some complaints, with traffic often backing up at the Annapolis area location onto Route 2.

During this period, the EEOC said the business underpaid Hispanic employees, telling them they were “salaried” and ineligible for overtime and never offering raises.

“While Defendants did employ a few non-Hispanic employees” in lower level positions, “those individuals were hired at a higher wage, worked part-time, and/or were quickly promoted into a ‘Key Employee’ position,’” the complaint reads.

Podrog and Decker were approached by several of the Hispanic employees on July 27, 2013 about working conditions, the EEOC wrote in its lawsuit.

“Ignoring their demands, (Decker) told them that if they did not report to work that day at 1 p.m., they would be fired,” the suit claims.

The group was then fired when they did not show up to work, the suit claims.

EEOC officials declined to comment directly on the lawsuit, but in a statement released by the federal agency it pointed out that Hispanic workers have the same rights as others.

“Sadly, more than 50 years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, this employer thought it could get away with subjecting Hispanic workers to separate and unequal pay, job opportunities and working conditions,” EEOC Regional Attorney Debra M. Lawrence said.

The lawsuit names Mister Car Wash as a co-defendant, saying it is liable because it purchased the business.

Since selling the business, Podrog has entered the medical marijuana business. He is a partner in Advanced Alternative Therapies with former Serenity Acres CEO Larry Adler.

The company received a state license to open a marijuana dispensary and county zoning approval for a shop at 2029 West St.

Delays in the regulation of the industry, including a lawsuit over licenses granted, have prevented any of the state regulated shops from opening.

Patrick Jameson, executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, said Monday he had not heard of the lawsuit, but noted that applicants for dispensary licenses must pass a background check before being approved.

