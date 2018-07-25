Midshipman faces dismissal, prison after drug activity spanning three states

A midshipman appeared in a preliminary hearing Wednesday, facing charges of using, selling and possessing drugs at the U.S. Naval Academy and elsewhere.

Zachary Williams, a second-class midshipman on leave of absence, faced charges during an Article 32 military hearing, similar to a civilian grand jury investigation.

The charges span locales and drug varieties. He faces more than a dozen drug-related counts stemming from use, possession and distribution of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and mushrooms at the Naval Academy; in Dover, Delaware; and in New York City.

Ketamine is an animal tranquilizer that produces a dream-like state when used by human beings.

Williams and other midshipmen bought drugs on the dark web, an untraceable part of the internet, and distributed them on the Naval Academy campus, said military prosecutors.

Naval Criminal Investigative Services investigated Williams’ after two midshipmen reported his drug use to the Academy in November 2017. NCIS investigators raided his academy dorm room in February and recovered ecstasy and ketamine, according to military prosecutors.

He faces dismissal from the Academy and more than 130 years in military prison.

The prosecutor, led by Lt. Amanda Serfess, also introduced several charges related to Williams’ June 15 drug arrest in Dover, Delaware.

While attending a music festival in the capital city, Williams tried to sell drugs to an undercover officer with the Dover Police Department, Serfess said.

The police identified the drugs as ecstasy and found marijuana, a powdered substance and a clear liquid after searching Williams and his car. Williams cooperated with police in another undercover operation that weekend and the charges against him were dropped.

Upon returning to the Naval Academy, Williams lied to authorities about where he had been, Serfess said, and did not report his arrest. He faces two counts related to giving a false statement and failing to report the arrest.

Civilian defense attorney Antoinette O’Neill, a retired Air Force military defense attorney, declined to give a closing statement during the proceedings. She did not introduce any evidence in Williams’ defense.

Rather, preliminary hearing officer Capt. John S. Han provided the strongest counterpoint to the prosecution, pressing Serfess to explain charges related to Williams’ Dover arrest.

Han asked whether Serfess based charges on field test results of the recovered drugs. Serfess said she based charges on a police report, rather than a field test result.

The police have not concluded field tests on all the recovered drugs, Serfess said.

The Dover police also provided conflicting reports of the drugs found with Williams, writing that the powder was cocaine but giving oral testimony that it was ketamine. Serfess said charges may need to be amended to reflect the discrepancy.

The prosecution recommended a court-martial.

Han will make a recommendation of charges based on the hearing to Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Walter E. “Ted” Carter.

The recommendation is strictly advisory, as Carter can proceed with a court-martial regardless of Han’s report.

The prosecution requested 24 hours to submit a written statement. Han granted the request and provided the defense until close-of-business Monday to respond.

The charges against Williams are “particularly aggravating,” Serfess said, because he introduced narcotics to the Naval Academy campus and several other midshipmen were implicated in the ensuing investigation.

The Naval Academy has dismissed six midshipmen involved in this investigation for using drugs. Another five were disciplined for violating drug-related policy. The Midshipmen Regulations Manual mandates that drug use or possession result in separation from the Naval Academy.

twitter.com/dtohl