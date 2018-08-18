Anne Arundel's drag community looks to build visibility with events like Drag Queen Storytime

She walked amid a sea of small faces, all turned upward.

A towering headdress of seashells, flowers and feathers held in place a long periwinkle braid. Her cream gown, tied into place with fishing net, swirled as she turned to face the crowd of bouncing toddlers at the Glen Burnie Regional Library.

“My name is Balena Canto,” she exclaimed, her whale necklace swaying as she leaned toward the packed room.

Thus began the Anne Arundel County Public Library system’s first Drag Queen Storytime.

First started in San Francisco by activist Michelle Tea, these events — where drag queens read stories to children — have spread across the country and the world.

The Glen Burnie event was part of the library’s diversity celebration, said spokeswoman Christine Feldmann, and to promote empathy and inclusion. Despite some negative pushback, more than 100 parents and children drove from across the state to attend.

Balena Canto read a story about a narwhal who discovers he’s a unicorn, sang ocean-themed songs and taught the children how to say “hello” and “goodbye” in sign language.

“The public library is for everyone in our community — cradle to grave — we are here to support and represent every person in our community,” Feldmann said, “and this is an extension of that.”

And though Saturday’s event was the county’s first storytime, Anne Arundel County’s drag queen community has been active for at least the last 15 years.

‘Dollar Tree makeup and a dream’

Kenneth Lear III, 22, began performing as Sherry Blossom about a year ago. The Brooklyn Park resident came out as gay to his friends and family when he was 16. His mother accepted him right away; others not as much. Things were always a little hard, Lear said, “a little dark.”

But last year Lear started experimenting with drag — his makeup was from the dollar store, and his costumes were from other queens. Despite his nervousness, he found in Sherry Blossom a confidence he didn’t have as Kenneth Lear.

“It started with Dollar Tree makeup and a dream,” Lear said. “It wasn’t pretty.”

But it must have been good enough. Lear caught the eye of Ryan Boffen, a Glen Burnie resident who performs as Anita Minett.

Anita Minett recruited Sherry Blossom to join her House of Convicts.

The House is like a family, said Boffen, a 15-year veteran in the local drag community who cut his teeth performing in Baltimore and across the country. Boffen and his husband Kyle White, who performs as Justin Sane, serve as parental figures for the group of performers.

Like Lear, Boffen studied under the wing of well-established queens. He started out using Cover Girl makeup — “but Cover Girl does not cover boy,” he said — and rummaging in thrift stores for costumes.

“I was heels on wheels,” Boffen said. “Everything I needed fit in the trunk.”

Now, Boffen is passing all of Anita Minett’s experience on to the younger generation. She’s known as the “Octomom of Baltimore” for how many struggling young queens she takes into her house.

“Drag has always been a community and a family, and the way this new generation is going, they sort of lose sense of that,” he said, “and it’s nice to have people kind of like myself who still step up and play that motherly role.”

Playing mother can mean anything from hosting the children for monthly venting sessions to helping with relationship issues to helping book gigs. And there are a lot of gigs.

Sherry Blossom, Anita Minett, Justin Sane and others have packed schedules of performances in venues across the area — including the Harry L. Cooper VFW Post 160 in Glen Burnie, American Legion Post 187 in Curtis Bay and American Legion Patrick Henry Post 34 in Brooklyn Park.

“The VFWs are so into it,” said White, Boffen’s husband. “They absolutely love having us there.”

The crowds at these shows run the gamut of identities, ages and backgrounds. Veterans stand side by side with other queens. If anyone objects, they stay home.

Lear’s mother, Trish, volunteers at the American Legion Post 187 and helped organize one of their first shows.

She got to talking with post Cmdr. Bill Tolson and showed Tolson pictures of Sherry Blossom. Tolson gathered the support to host the first show, which sold out, Lear said. Now, Sherry Blossom, Anita Minett and others will perform regularly as a part of the Shady Sunday series. The American Legion performance also helped Sherry Blossom book another gig at Perry’s Restaurant in Odenton.

For Lear, these performances are more than good fun. They’re creating spaces of acceptance in a place where he could find little before.

“Personally, I don’t think there’s any queer safe spaces in Anne Arundel County, so again that is a big thing for me,” he said. “I think having a completely LGBT put-together performance ... it gives (LGBT teenagers) hope that they can be successful and they can feel accepted.”

Lear is hoping Sherry Blossom’s performances might help migrate the drag scene from Baltimore into Anne Arundel County. The storytimes could be a start, he said.

A start in Anne Arundel

A line snakes from where Balena Canto sits. A young girl at the front bounces with excitement, her black tutu jiggling around her.

“We got to meet our first drag queen two years ago at karaoke,” said Kris Rudolph, a Baltimore resident, her daughters Gianna and Adalynn waiting expectantly, “and she became my oldest’s idol.”

Rudolph spent the next two years looking for a local story reading where her daughters could interact with another queen and learn about acceptance.

Kenneth Lear, who when in drag goes by Sherry Blossom, has been performing as a drag queen for about a year now. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

“It’s just really important for me for them to understand we are all humans, we are all people and it doesn’t matter what we look like or, within reason, how we choose to live our lives,” Rudolph said. “We want to be respectful of others.”

One after the other, children hugged Balena Canto, sat on her lap, shyly introduced themselves and thanked her for coming.

Balena Canto, performed by Matthew Maisano, roughly translates to “whale singing” in Italian and honors Maisano’s love for whales and opera. Balena Canto’s name appropriately fit Saturday’s under-the-sea theme .

Maisano works at libraries in the Philadelphia area, where he lives. An opera singer and theater performer in his spare time, Maisano always wanted to explore feminine roles outside the gruff, masculine stereotypes that accompany male opera characters.

“It’s also extremely fun to dress up in a gown and put on makeup and a wig,” he said.

Maisano performs drag opera in Philadelphia and is working with his libraries to bring a drag storytime there as well.

“The main thing is that it’s exposing children at an early age to accepting and even celebrating people’s differences, celebrating their own differences and uniqueness,” he said.