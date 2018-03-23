McCain skips visit to Naval Academy for award, Joe Biden steps in to accept

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the Naval Academy Alumni Association’s Distinguished Graduate Award Friday on behalf of U.S. Sen. John McCain, who will not attend the event as expected.

McCain was expected to come to Annapolis for the award, the first year the Arizona Republican was eligible because of a rule change. A few hours before it was scheduled to start Alumni Association spokeswoman Courtney Jolley announced he would be unable to make it. Biden, a longtime friend of McCain, agreed to accept the award for him.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, last summer. It is the same type of brain cancer that killed Biden’s son Beau Biden in 2015.

The senator has not returned to Washington since December.

McCain is one of six men being honored as distinguished graduates of the academy. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1958, fifth from the bottom of his class, and was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, ran for president twice and is still serving in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for recovery from the side effects of another round of treatment for brain cancer, according to his office.

Until last year the guidelines for the award precluded anyone who was still on active duty or serving as an elected official, political appointee or senior executive service personnel.

Retired Adm. Robert Natter, chairman of the Alumni Association Board of Trustees, said the guidelines were changed as part of a broader effort to strengthen the award program, he said, and now people who are serving in that capacity but graduated from the academy more than 45 years ago or more can be honored. McCain graduated nearly 60 years ago.

“This change allows us to begin recognizing alumni like Senator McCain and others whose second and even third careers have kept them active in public service long after their graduations,” he said.

Those guidelines were approved in May, according to the association’s website, before McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Other graduates being honored:

Retired Adm. James Hogg, a 1956 graduate who was born in Annapolis, is also being honored. In a media release, the association said Hogg served a distinguished 35-year career on active duty, followed up by 18 years of service as civilian director of the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Studies Group. The group’s mission was to generate revolutionary operating and warfighting concepts. It was disbanded in 2016 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson.

Retired Rear Adm. Dave Gove, who served in that group under Hogg between 1999 and 2000, said Hogg did incredible work, leveraging the talents of an entire generation of senior and mid-grade officers. He set his sights 15 or 30 years in the future, Gove said, rather than focusing on the near-term. That long-term thinking allowed him to gain support across a broad spectrum of Navy leaders, Gove said.

“I certainly believe that his effectiveness in defining a future vision made the Navy a more capable and effective force today,” Gove said.

Many of the people who worked for Hogg in the SSG continued on and became Navy leaders in their own right, Gove said.

“He imbued this sort of innovative futurist thinking across a large spectrum of future Naval leaders,” Gove said.

Retired Rear Adm. Lawrence Chambers, a 1952 graduate of the school, was the first African-American to command an aircraft carrier, the association said in a media release. During the evacuation of Saigon in April of 1975 while commanding the U.S.S. Midway Chambers ordered millions of dollars worth of helicopters pushed overboard to make room for a two-seat Cessna carrying a South Vietnamese Air Force Major and his wife and five children, according to the Academy’s website.

Former astronaut and retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden, a 1968 graduate, is also being honored. The association said Bolden has been on four space shuttle missions, two as a pilot and two as commander. He served as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration between 2009 and 2017.

Former PepsiCo chairman and CEO, and 1970 graduate Steve Reinemund is one of the distinguished graduates.

Retired Adm. Timothy Keating, the former commander of U.S. Pacific Command, is also being honored. He served in the Navy for 28 years.

The 20th annual ceremony is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Alumni Hall, with the Brigade of Midshipmen in attendance to see the graduates chosen for the award based on their contributions to the nation, life-long commitment to service and their personal character.