Truck overturns on Kent Island, traffic goes bananas

A tractor-trailer loaded with bananas overturned on Route 50 Thursday morning, bringing westbound traffic on Kent Island to a virtual halt for an extensive cleanup.

John Schofield, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said the cleanup of damage to guardrails and a fuel spill — not to mention the bananas — was expected to keep traffic crawling until about 1 p.m.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported the accident at about 4:30 a.m. at Route 8 in Stevensville.

A spokesman for the Maryland State Police barrack in Centreville, which responded to the accident, said no one was injured in the crash.

Traffic cameras at 10:45 a.m. showed westbound Route 50 traffic at a standstill beyond the Kent Narrows Bridge.

Schofield said the cleanup has been complicated by repairs to the guardrails and removal of soil contaminated by the fuel. Cleanup crews have set up on the travel lanes.

By 11 a.m., westbound delays stretched 6.6 miles from the accident and adding about 44 minutes to the normal travel time.