A week in Dilley: Annapolis alderman, local attorneys volunteer at a Texas detention center

Marc Rodriguez sits at a bus station in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by smiling women and children wearing red, yellow and blue T-shirts. For many, it’s their first day in weeks free from detention in a government immigration facility.

Rodriguez will spend his day reassuring these asylum seekers about to board Greyhound buses to new cities. Women will use his phone to call their sponsors, who will house them while their asylum cases move through the courts. He’ll help one mother figure out how to heat up breast milk at the station.

But now, he writes a note, in crayon on green construction paper, to a boy about to leave.

“Feliciano,” it reads. “Te deseo todo lo mejor en este mundo. Creo en tu futuro. Bienvenido a tu nuevo hogar.”

Feliciano, I wish you all the best in this world. I believe in your future. Welcome to your new home.

The people at the bus station are seeking asylum from countries across Central America. Rodriguez, an Annapolis alderman representing Ward 5, spent a week in August translating the stories they told at “credible fear” interviews — the first step to seeking asylum.

Rodriguez traveled with attorneys Polly Peters and Eileen Powers, both Annapolis residents, as well as fellow translator Karla Diaz Cano. They assisted asylum seekers — all women and children — like Feliciano detained at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, 75 miles from the bus station. They recounted their experiences in interviews with The Capital during the trip and after they returned home.

Their visit, a part of the Dilley Pro Bono Project run by volunteer lawyers and translators, provides a snapshot of the immigration process for those fearing persecution in their home countries and seeking refuge in the United States.

The U.S. accepts immigrants who cannot return to their home country for fear of persecution for race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. But the asylum process is lengthy and backlogged. Refuge is not guaranteed. Some applicants wait years.

President Donald Trump has criticized the process, tweeting that a caravan of asylum seekers who approached the border in late April proved U.S. laws are “weak” and “ineffective.”

Advocates have pushed back, arguing the U.S. is a nation of immigrants and that the government should release asylum seekers to sponsors during their legal process rather than first detaining and screening families.

Rodriguez, Annapolis’ first Hispanic/Latino alderman, and a student at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, said he felt an obligation to help.

Alderman Marc Rodriguez and local attorneys Eileen Powers and Polly Peters talk about their trip volunteering at a detention center for asylum seekers in Dilley, Texas. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

“I break down in tears thinking about it,” he said before the trip. “I was born in Mexico, I have family there. Some of my best friends in the states are immigrants and undocumented.”

Peters, a retired family lawyer, has volunteered before and after war in Kosovo and Uganda. Her father fought Nazi Germany in World War II. Powers, a social worker before shifting to law, said she wanted to get back to her roots.

Plus, she’d read reports about the border.

“I wanted to actually experience it myself,” Powers said.

‘Completely chaotic’

The three spent 12 hours a day for a week interviewing women — mostly in their 20s or 30s — who said they fled persecution in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador with children and infants in tow. They heard unsettling stories from both sides of the border: sexual assaults, murders and violent threats at the hands of gangs and political rivals in Central America; frigid holding cells, family separation and limited access to medical care while in U.S. detention.

Back in Annapolis, they’re hoping to spread the word and enact change at a local level.

“It’s terrifying what’s going on,” Rodriguez said. “The fact that that’s how we welcome them, that’s the highest moral crime.”

The South Texas Family Residential Center is a for-profit detention center contracted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house women and children, including those who make an asylum claim at the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s the largest family detention center in the country; at 2,400, the capacity is more than half the size of Dilley itself. It currently houses 1,822 migrants, an ICE spokeswoman said.

Women and children stay for about 20 days, during which they have access to legal help through the Dilley Pro Bono Project. Rodriguez, Peters and Powers helped immigrants prepare to explain their persecution during a credible fear interview, which establishes whether the person has standing to begin the asylum process.

The asylum officer assesses two things, said Katy Murdza, advocacy coordinator for the Dilley Pro Bono Project: Whether the story is credible and whether it fits the categories covered under asylum. The Project has a 99.5 percent success rate in advancing families through the credible fear interview, Murdza said.

Every day, staff brought groups of about 30 women and 30 children into a trailer the size of a basketball court.

“The conditions were just completely chaotic,” Powers said. “We brought our two translators with the idea that we would be working side by side. That lasted 15 minutes.”

Listless children milled about, unsatisfied with the one television showing a cartoon. Private rooms were in short supply. Instead, volunteers pulled up tables and chairs in the middle of the room.

In the open space, women pantomimed their personal experiences. A finger across the throat. Hands extended together, as if bound. Tears running down faces.

“You’re trying to talk to people about these horrific experiences in the middle of this chaos,” Powers said. “The hardest interview I did was in the snack room.”

Dilley Pro Bono Project staff encouraged the volunteers to move through interviews with each woman in about an hour. Every two hours, more detainees entered. The goal was to pick apart the contents of each woman’s life, to identify the part of her fear that would qualify her for asylum.

Sometimes it took four hours, Peters said.

Rodriguez’s toughest interview was with a woman named Dilcia who said she fled Guatemala after her professor threatened her son’s life and drugged and raped her. It took two hours to discover Dilcia was targeted for her indigenous heritage and her mother’s political affiliation — types of persecution protected under asylum.

Dilcia is now in New York.

‘Unfair and unnecessary’