Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit Anne Arundel school today

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will visit Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary School in Hanover Thursday to learn about the school’s use methods to encourage positive behavior among students.

The visit will be the first field trip by the Federal Commission on School Safety, designed to learn from people who are “actively taking steps to improve school safety and climate,” the U.S. Education Department said in announcing the visit.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday. She held a number of "listening sessions" before speaking to the media.

Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman, said county schools have found success in the use of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports and restorative practices.

“To have the chance to be a part of a discussion that could help inform public policy going forward is an opportunity we certainly saw as a valuable one,” Mosier said.

According to the system’s website, 78 schools and two special centers in the county use PBIS. PBIS, a national model, works by having a school focus on three to five positively-stated and easy to remember expectations to promote good behavior. Instead of focusing on what not to do, the school focuses on what to do.

Hebron-Harman became a PBIS school in 2002, according to the website PBISMaryland.org. University of Connecticut Professor George Sugai, a top PBIS expert according to the Education Department, will also speak to the commission.

The system has been using restorative practices for two years, Mosier said. In an interview earlier this year, School Climate Specialist Kathy Rockefeller said Anne Arundel County is training staff on the practices, which largely focuses on proactive community building.

That includes talking in “circles,” Rockefeller said, a group discussion typically guided by a teacher that is focused on everyone having equally important time to talk and to listen.

In circles, the group could discuss something like a favorite ice cream, or a time they felt respected in class. The practice is meant to have students feel connected to their school community — which means they are less likely to harm that community, Rockefeller said.

After an incident, restorative practices can be used to help students build accountability by reflecting on who was affected by their actions, she said.

“We really want them to see the ripple effect of their actions,” Rockefeller said.

Hebron-Harman has 784 students, according to state figures. Of those students, 93 percent qualify for free or reduced meals.

The Education Department issued a statement saying the first classroom visit will take place at 10:30 a.m. followed by presentations and a panel at 11 a.m. The meeting will be live-streamed.

Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous, an Anne Arundel County resident, will hold a news conference outside of the school at 10:30 a.m., during which he and Maryland State Education Association President Betty Weller will “highlight Devos’ extreme policies,” the Jealous campaign announced Wednesday night.

Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to attend the Maryland Green Schools Summit at Sandy Point State Park at 10:50 a.m. Thursday.