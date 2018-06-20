Anne Arundel prosecutor loses manslaughter case in fentanyl overdose

A Baltimore County man charged with selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a Pasadena man was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday, the latest setback in an attempt by the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney to hold drug dealers responsible for overdose deaths.

DelValle was charged with selling fentanyl to Christopher King, 27, of Pasadena, in January 2017. King was found dead of an apparent drug overdose in the 100 block of Homeland Road.

Wachs’ verdict turned back the strategy by State’s Attorney Wes Adams to win convictions on manslaughter and get harsher sentences for those who sell fatal doses of illegal drugs.

Adams said in a statement released by his office he regrets a conviction wasn’t supported by current law and praised police and his prosecutors for their efforts in bringing the charges against DelValle.

“My office will continue to employ creative prosecution in pursuit of justice, and will work with our state legislature to improve the tools with which we are able to hold criminals accountable,” he said.

Adams is running for a second term as the county prosecutor and faces former assistant state’s attorney Kathy Rogers in the Republican primary. Early voting concludes Thursday, and voters go to the polls for primary election day on Tuesday. The winner will face former state’s attorney Anne Colt Leitess, a Democrat, in November.

When DelValle was arrested in October, Anne Arundel County police said he sold King the fatal dose of fentanyl at a Royal Farms in Baltimore. King later took the drugs in Pasadena.

The manslaughter charges followed the creation of a new investigative police unit for fatal overdoses in July. County prosecutors pursued manslaughter charges against DelValle and others.

After the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ruled in April a Worcester County man was wrongly convicted of involuntary manslaughter in an overdose death in June 2015, Adams said his office would re-evaluate their strategy.

The appeals court ruling was prominent in the DelValle’s trial this week. Assistant Public Defender Caitlin O’Donnell argued DelValle was “less culpable” than Patrick Joseph Thomas, the 57-year-old Berlin man whose conviction was overturned.

She said DelValle sold King the drugs, but that it was part of an ongoing relationship in which the two shared heroin. She said phone evidence showed it went on for years and DelValle did not know the fatal drugs contained the far stronger fentanyl.

“They are engaged in a common goal, a common scheme you could say, so that they could obtain heroin for themselves,” she said.

In the appeals court ruling, Judge Daniel Friedman wrote the victim chose to inject himself with the drugs that ultimately killed him. O’Donnell said it was the same in the death of King.

“Christopher went and used in a different place and a different time,” she said.

Prosecutors tried to keep the case against King separate.

Assistant State’s Attorney Theresa Morse said the ruling relied on specific circumstances and that it was not a broad, precedent-setting ruling.

O’Donnell said before trial the manslaughter charges were heavy-handed for someone who “was not standing on the corner exchanging money for drugs.” She said DelValle was “one of the end users” of the drugs that killed King.

“He didn’t package it. He didn’t put it in there. He didn’t ask for it,” she said of the fentanyl.

Since DelValle’s arrest in October, Adams’ office sought charges for at least five other people with manslaughter in connection with a person’s overdose death. Grand juries have returned indictments in two of those cases.

Prosecutors dropped manslaughter charges against a Halethorpe woman who allegedly sold a fatal dose of methadone to a Millersville man. The State’s Attorney’s Office has said the case would move to another jurisdiction because drugs were sold outside of the county. Online court records show no other county has filed charges against the woman.

Only Jason Patton Baker, 45, of Millersville, still faces manslaughter charges for a fatal overdose. He was indicted in March on a number of offenses tied to the death of Josiah Christopher Klaes, 16, of Glen Burnie.

Police say Baker sold Klaes a fatal dose of fentanyl, making Klaes the youngest victim of an opioid overdose known to police since they started tracking the deaths in 2014.

Baker has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

