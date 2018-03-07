FBI agent, estranged wife dead in apparent murder-suicide at Crownsville home

An FBI agent and his estranged wife were killed in Crownsville Wednesday morning in what Anne Arundel County police say was a murder-suicide on the day the two were expected back in divorce court.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress in the 500 block of Arundel Boulevard at 8:05 a.m. Police said the caller had dialed 911 on behalf of another woman who “was being threatened by her recently estranged husband.”

Upon arriving at the home, officers found a man and a woman outside a home who’d both been stabbed, the department said, adding that the man also had what looked to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Donna Fisher, 54, of Crownsville and FBI Special Agent David Raynor, 52, of Annapolis, were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Police are investigating the scene of a suspected murder-suicide in Crownsville. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said Raynor had been a special agent with the bureau since 1996, having been stationed at the Baltimore field office since 2003. He declined to comment on what his duties at the bureau were.

Fisher filed for divorce in March 2017, online court records show, and the two appeared in an Annapolis courtroom Tuesday morning. Proceedings were originally scheduled to continue through Thursday.

Police did not provide any additional information on what sparked the dispute. The department said Raynor and Fisher have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

A neighbor, who lives on the same block as Fisher, said the two had two children. County police could not confirm that, though court records indicate child support was one of the issues in the divorce.

Neighbor, Jim Lind, who lives next door though separated by a patch of woods from the scene of the incident, said he knew the two, but not socially.

Lind said they were neighborly and that Raynor had gone out of his way to help him.

“When my wife was sick he provided a small generator, he was very helpful and friendly,” Lind said. “Donna was very friendly and personable, always walking through the neighborhood.”

Another neighbor, Ken Heist said, “We saw all of the hullabaloo this morning and have heard bits and pieces of what’s happening.”

“The first thing I heard was all the sirens coming, then an ambulance and firetruck. Shortly thereafter half the police force showed up. Based on that we stayed inside.”

He said he knew the two, “but didn’t really know them.”

The Palisades neighborhood sits along Little Round Bay on Severn River just south of Herald Harbor. Most of the homes are several decades old except for the home where the crime occurred.

The couple had completely rebuilt the home, completing work in 2008, according to county permit records. It sits uphill and across the street from the community waterfront park and boat ramp.

Last week, an Odenton couple was found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. Police spokesman Marc Limansky said investigators haven’t determined whether it was a murder-suicide or double homicide but expects the department to rule on the case by the end of the week

This story will be updated.

