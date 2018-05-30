Cowabunga: Cow pulled from Davidsonville pool

Firefighters in Davidsonville had a cow Tuesday night.

The Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook it was called to the 3800 block of Birdsville Road at 9:02 p.m. only to find the homeowner’s cow had fallen into a swimming pool.

About 25 volunteer and professional firefighters from Woodland Beach and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department assembled makeshift steps from cinder blocks to “moove” the cow out of the pool in about an hour and a half, county fire spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer McKee said.

After coming out of the pool, the cow was unable to stand on her own, so firefighters built a harness out of a fire hose and lifted her with a tractor.

The cow was moved to a pasture, where McKee said she was able to walk on her own.

“She was quite exhausted after the whole thing, but they were able to get her up and moving. It took quite a while for them to figure out since obviously, she wasn’t a willing participant in saving herself,” McKee said. “It took a lot of ingenuity of fire personnel to not get themselves harmed.”

A veterinarian visited the cow for a checkup Wednesday, McKee said. The cow is expected to fully recover from the surprise dip in the pool.

