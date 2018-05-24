Schuh gave rival's campaign $6,000 a day before he dropped primary challenge

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh gave County Councilman John Grasso $6,000 the day before the Glen Burnie Republican filed for Senate instead of challenging Schuh.

Grasso said the money was not the reason he chose to run for Senate, instead calling it a by-product of his decision. The fiery councilman is the same who Schuh “two-faced” after the two battled over proposed changes to county zoning laws.

“I decided not to run for county executive because he addressed all the issues I had disagreements with,” Grasso said. “I’m grateful he thinks that much of me.”

Capital reporter Chase Cook explains the fight between Councilman John Grasso and the Anne Arundel County Board of License Commissioners. Capital reporter Chase Cook explains the fight between Councilman John Grasso and the Anne Arundel County Board of License Commissioners. SEE MORE VIDEOS

The $6,000 is the most money Schuh transferred from his campaign fund to others in this election cycle. The money was received by Grasso’s campaign on March 12 along with another $6,000 from state Sen. Steve Hershey, R-Queen Anne’s.

Those donations make up the bulk of Grasso’s $14,025 in contributions he reported between January and May. Grasso also loaned himself $55,000.01 dating back to March 2010.

It isn’t the first time the county executive has given money to Grasso. In August 2013, Schuh transferred $2,000 to Grasso’s council re-election campaign.

“The county executive feels he is terrific for his community,” said Megan Miller, Schuh’s campaign spokeswoman. “He will fight for investments in education and public safety. He thinks he will good for District 32.”

The Senate District 32 seat is open after Sen. Ed DeGrange, Sr., D-Millersville, announced he wasn’t running for re-election. Del. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, is running unopposed in the Democratic race. She raised $6,035 in the reporting period but has $94,211.71 cash after expenses.

Grasso faces Maureen Bryant in the Republican primary. She raised $1,200 between January and May, spending only about $50.

Pittman versus Schuh

Both Schuh and Democrat Steuart Pittman have claimed momentum in their fundraising efforts between January and May, but what do the numbers say?

While Schuh is handily beating Pittman in the bank account with more than a $1 million in cash on hand, Pittman raised $211,168 compared to Schuh’s $268,134, but it took the county executive about $40,500 in fundraising expenses to do it. Pittman has $265,696.22 cash on hand and listed $0 fundraising expenses, though he did spend about $1,000 on credit card processing.

“We are on track to fund the most powerful grassroots campaign in the history of Anne Arundel County,” Pittman said. “Steve Schuh’s approval rating plummeted to 41 percent in the last six months because voters are tired of paying for giveaways to developers that have spurred the growth that is stressing our schools, our public safety and our environment.

“Now voters are stepping up and joining our campaign to take back our county from the development interests that put Steve Schuh in office.”

But Schuh’s fundraising is no slouch either. His greater cash on hand makes it easier for him to spend money on the campaign. He spent $240,578 compared to Pittman’s $35,404.

“This sustained fundraising momentum and engagement in our campaign from across the county is a clear indication that Anne Arundel County citizens believe our Administration's plan is working,” Schuh said in a statement released by his campaign. “Thank you to our contributors whose support makes it possible for us to share our vision for the next four years.”

Big spender

Schuh’s spending far outpaces Pittman as the county executive funds a wide-ranging election advertising campaign.

The Republican has spent about $34,000 in field expenses and another $34,000 in media advertising. He spent another $23,000 on printing and campaign materials and direct mailing to homes.

As is a common refrain in Republican politics in Anne Arundel — Scott Strategies Inc. was paid $17,500 for consulting services and another $5,000 to hold run surveys and polls.

The political consulting company is owned by Francine Scott, the wife of Schuh’s friend and political operative Lawrence Scott. Scott has previously listed himself as an employee for Scott Strategies and does political consulting work as well. Scott has worked with Schuh for years and is leading county State’s Attorney Wes Adams’ campaign.

Recently Scott stepped away from his position within Adams’ office after questions were raised about his political consulting work alongside his state work.

County Sheriff Ron Bateman investigated Scott’s travel to and from a particular parking lot after a complaint was made about Scott’s working hours.

Pittman’s expenditures were made up almost entirely of consulting fees. Only about $5,000 was spent on other expenditures which included credit card service charges, media and printing and campaign materials.

Getting granular

Here are a few more facts from the Pittman and Schuh’s campaign finance reports.

Schuh’s average direct contribution was $469, Pittman’s was $313. The median contribution for Schuh was $250 while Pittman’s was $100.

Pittman received $13,600 in direct contributions from named businesses. Schuh received $81,485. These are line item contributions in which the name of the business was listed. Both received dozens of donations from individuals who own businesses or are affiliated with a business.

Pittman received about $20,750 from political action committees compared to Schuh’s $1,050 between January and May. Pittman received $6,000 from the Thoroughbred Horsemen’s PAC and the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 486 PAC.