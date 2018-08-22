Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in Glen Burnie fatal overdose case

A Baltimore County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug distribution in connection with the overdose death of a Pasadena man last year.

Circuit Court Judge Ronald Silkworth sentenced Levar Cooper, 24, to 20 years in prison, suspending all but 10 years of active incarceration with five years of supervised probation upon release, according to Emily Morse, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cooper was one of a number of alleged opioid dealers county law enforcement targeted for harsher prosecutions. His sentence comes less than a week after prosecutors reached a plea agreement to recommend no more than four years in prison for an Odenton woman in a fatal overdose at the Odenton Church of God in March 2017.

Police said Cooper sold a mixture of heroin and fentanyl as well as crack cocaine to Keith Lesko, 60, of Pasadena. Lesko was found unresponsive at the Days Inn in Glen Burnie on Sept. 16 after police responded to calls of a possible fatal overdose at the hotel that afternoon.

According to police, Lesko snorted heroin with his girlfriend they purchased from Cooper. Lesko later died of an overdose.

Cooper was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter along with a host of drug offenses. However, when prosecutors brought the case to a grand jury for an indictment, the manslaughter charge was dropped.

He pleaded guilty to distribution of narcotics on July 6. An attorney for Cooper could not be reached for comment.

Cooper’s case had some similarities to a Court of Special Appeals case cited by State’s Attorney Wes Adams as one that presents issues for prosecutors to push forward with homicide charges in cases like Cooper’s.

In April, the court overturned a conviction for manslaughter of an Eastern Shore man, saying prosecutors had “failed to establish a casual connection” between the sale of heroin to the victim and his death.

Part of the ruling pointed to the autopsy finding alcohol also present in the victim’s body, which could have contributed to his death.

Assistant State’s Attorney Theresa Morse said during Cooper’s guilty plea hearing in July that while an autopsy had found cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Lesko’s system, there was also oxycodone, which Cooper was not charged with selling to Lesko.

In the Odenton case, Gennie Rae Peterson, 47, had initially faced first- and second-degree murder charges prosecutors say were entered in error in District Court, but were reviewing for possible manslaughter charges.

A grand jury again did not return the charge and Peterson’s defense attorney characterized her not as a dealer, but someone who was herself addicted. Peterson pleaded guilty last week to drug distribution.

Prosecutors are still pursuing manslaughter charges against Jason Patton Baker, 45, of Millersville, who police said sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old in January. It is one of two overdoses cases in the county where a grand jury did charge the defendants with manslaughter, with a Baltimore County man being found not guilty of the charge by a judge in June.

Attorneys representing Baker are asking for the manslaughter charge be dropped, saying that the victim, Josiah Klaes, was found with “a mixture of ethanol, citalopram, quinine and fentanyl” in his system at the time of his death.

