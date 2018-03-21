Anne Arundel Community College considers new heroin addiction policy

Anne Arundel Community College will consider a policy that officials say would strengthen the college’s approach to tackling and educating students about opioid addiction.

According to a draft that will be considered by the college’s board of trustees, the policy would require all full-time incoming students to go through opioid awareness training as well as report all instances of personnel using naloxone, a drug which reverses the symptoms of an overdose.

The college’s board was set to vote on the policy at Tuesday’s meeting, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.

Felicia Patterson, the college’s vice president for learner support services, said the policy does not necessarily change the college’s approach in any significant way. She said incoming freshmen are given materials about opioid addiction during orientation and are provided with on-campus resources to address drug addiction.

But she said the policy “helps us strengthen what we already have in place.”

The training requirement is reflective of what the college plans to do with incoming freshmen during their orientation, she said.

The college is developing a video where students share their stories with addiction, Patterson said, which they hope to roll into orientation proceedings.

She said the goal is to make it an “inescapable” part of orientation rather than providing educational materials.

It comes at a time the county is seeing an increase in fatal overdoses compared to this time last year — despite a decrease in overall overdoses.

According to Anne Arundel police, 37 people have died this year due to a drug overdose as of March 14, compared to 27 people during the same period in 2017. The county has seen 22 fewer overdoses compared to this time last year.

Anne Arundel Community College police said they’ve never had to respond to an opioid overdose on campus.

But Patterson stressed this policy is part of a full-court press, one where county officials at all levels are taking additional steps to fight the crisis.

While the policy also calls for the college to “obtain and store on-campus naloxone or other overdose-reversing medication,” community college police said there are some on campus already carrying the drug. Patterson said its inclusion was more of a reinforcement of current policy than a change.

Board President Lawrence W. Ulvila Jr. declined to comment on the policy, saying many on the board had yet to review it.

