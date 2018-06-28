Double-amputee Army vet dies while paddle boarding near Annapolis

An Army veteran and double amputee died Wednesday after he was found in the Chesapeake Bay with a group of paddle boarders.

Natural Resources Police said Cody Iorns, 25, of Washington D.C. was pronounced dead at Anne Arundel Medical Center after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Spokeswoman Candy Thomson said Iorns was part of a group of four paddle boarders who were on the water off Tolly Point around 6:30 p.m.

One of the people in the group saw Iorns face down in the water behind them and they attempted to rescue him and bring him to shore, Thomson said.

The group inflated his life jacket before pulling him onto his board and performing CPR while taking him to shore, Thomson said.

He was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, she said.

She said Iorns was a double amputee and a Army veteran who was well-known in the paddle boarding community. He paddle boarded with the help of prosthetic limbs.

Capital SUP, a paddle boarding group and business in Annapolis, said in a statement on Facebook that Iorns “went out for a downwind paddle with fellow Capital SUP paddlers and unexpectedly drowned.”

“We are still processing how it happened,” the group wrote. “We are at a loss for words. He was our brother. He was an inspiration to everyone on and off the water.”

It’s unknown exactly what happened to Iorns and Thomson said investigators will perform an autopsy to try to determine the cause of death.

It was one of three separate incidents that happened out on the Chesapeake Bay during choppy conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews are continuing their search today for a missing boater who fell overboard off of a 40-foot cabin cruiser between Kent Narrows and Herrington Harbor South.

Thomson said Kevin Yates Sr., 41, of Queen Anne’s County, was helping another boater who’d recently purchased a boat in Kent Narrows to move it over to Herrington Harbor South around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Yates was helping the other man to move the boat to Herrington Harbor South while wind gusts were up to 25 knots as he was a more experienced boater, Thomson said.

At one point, Yates needed to use the bathroom and handed the helm over to the other boater, Thomson said.

It is believed that Yates fell off the vessel sometime during this period, as Thomson said the other boater stayed at the helm for about an hour, uncomfortable leaving it unmanned.

Thomson said NRP crews will be searching between Poplar Island and Herrington Harbor South for Yates. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a dark shirt with no life jacket.

In another incident, a 6-year-old boy who was pulled into the water after being swept into the Bay at Sandy Point State Park during high tide is expected to survive.

Thomson said that he was with his family having a picnic at the park and went to the crabbing pier where he was swept into the water during particularly rough conditions.

The boy’s father jumped into the water after him and brought him back to shore, Thomson said.

He performed CPR and the boy was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

