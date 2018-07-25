Residents air complaints about mushrooms, mold at high-rise apartments

Water flows freely from an air-conditioning vent in a hallway and collects on the floor. A wheelchair-bound man is unable to operate the door of his apartment and sleeps with it wide open. Mold covers a wall in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment.

And tenants recently traced a foul smell to a pair of mushrooms sprouting from the floor of a closet in their fourth-floor apartment.

This is a snapshot of life in the Claiborne Place apartments, a 175-unit building near the intersection of Riva Road and Forest Drive. Rents are heavily subsidized by the federal government.

It’s not the worst affordable housing building in the county or the state, if you go by federal inspection records. But for many of the seniors and disabled residents who call this place home, the wet walls and mold are way below basic living standards.

“The apartments aren’t being inspected or kept up enough,” complained Stanford Mackey, the head of the tenants’ association. “Management isn’t repairing them to meet the need.”

In response to inquiries from the Capital Gazette, the management company said it is inspecting all of the units and common spaces in the building.

“Management is committed to maintaining a high level of living conditions at Claiborne, and we work diligently to meet the needs of our residents,” said Todd Bolling, a regional property manager with Edgewood Management. He said the inspections began Wednesday and would be completed by Friday.

The federal government has inspected the apartment complex three times since 2011, and the score has improved each time, U.S. Housing and Urban Development records show. HUD contracts with outside inspection firms and commissions inspections at least every three years for their properties, and more frequently if there are problems.

The last federal inspection was June 2016, and the building earned a high overall score, though the inspector found some kind of problem — not detailed in online records — that was deemed life-threatening and required immediate repair.

On a tour of the building this week, two journalists inspected a handful of apartments on four of the 13 floors. Each level seemed to have its own distinct smell. Sometimes it was the odor of mold. Sometimes it was the scent of cleaning solutions. Sometimes it was a combination of the two.

Tenants pointed to mold behind plastic baseboards. Mold near the carpets. Mold in the bathtubs. “There’s water coming through the walls!” exclaimed James Harris, one tenant, who pointed to an interior bedroom wall that was damp to the touch. The apartment costs Harris $120 a month.

The ownership is murky.

The property, near the Festival at Riva shopping center, is technically owned by Claiborne Affordable LLC, according to land records. Jay Haynes, an asset manager for that business, referred calls about the property to Edgewood Management and refused to identify people involved with Claiborne. “We want to provide the best living conditions for our residents,” he said in a brief phone interview.

Claiborne Affordable LLC shares a Rockville address with a nonprofit called the National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions Inc. The nonprofit’s website features Claiborne Place as one of its properties and notes it was one of the nonprofit’s earliest acquisitions in 1993. Messages left with the nonprofit were not returned.

Janet Charlton was the nonprofit’s executive vice president in 2016, the most recent year pubic tax records are available. She made $264,000. The highest paid principal that year was Todd Travis, the vice president and treasurer. He made $308,000, tax records show.

The Gaithersburg firm manages properties in at least 11 states and the District of Columbia. On its website Edgewood calls itself “the premiere affordable property management company on the East Coast.”

Lisa Wolfe, a HUD spokeswoman, confirmed that the federal agency has received tenant complaints. “There are some resident concerns and [we] are currently looking into what has been reported,” she said.

Brian Sullivan, also a spokesman for the agency, acknowledged that federal inspections aren’t flawless. “I do appreciate that you discovered some serious deficiencies of your own in your tour there,” he said.

For Louis Ragsdale, 27, and his fiancée, August Brown, 21, the mushrooms were the final indignity in their apartment. “There was a foul odor,” said Brown, who first discovered them in the closet last week. “It was gross. I thought it was poisoned.”

Brown’s first concern was their 3-year-old daughter, who she feared might play with the mushrooms. “She’s has the tendency to pick stuff up and eat it,” Brown said.

“She is constantly sick,” added Ragsdale. “Seizures. Things of that nature.”

Even before they found mushrooms, the couple has had complaints, they said.

Ragsdale described the scent in his $542-a-month apartment as “trash.”

“That’s mold,” he said. “That’s mildew. That’s a bunch of airborne debris. … You can smell it at the door; that is due to wet carpet in here.”

Now Ragsdale said he is also having respiratory problems. He blames the mold growing in the damp apartment.

Bolling, with the apartment management firm, said that they responded as soon as they were aware of the mushrooms.

After reporters visited the apartment on Tuesday, the maintenance crew made an additional visit to replace dry wall, pull up the carpets and call an exterminator, Brown said.

The mushroom discovery caused a bit of a commotion in the building. Someone videotaped the mushrooms on a cell phone. The video was emailed it to the Capital Gazette. Four people who live in the building confirmed they’d seen or heard about the mushrooms.

When reporters visited, the fungi were gone — a maintenance person had come by to shampoo that section of the carpet, which had become detached from the cement flooring.

But a dozen bugs of various sizes crawled around in the cool wet spaces in a nearby closet. Brown and Ragsdale had cleared most of their belongings out of the closet when reporters visited. They had stuffed the damp and moldy clothing into plastic bags and tossed out most of it.

Ragland and Brown said they’ve contacted the management company multiple times. On Tuesday, shortly before a reporter arrived, there was a note on the door from maintenance.

“Yoo [sic] need to get a full-sized shower curtain,” the note read. “Have front closet cleared out by tomorrow so it can be treated for moisture.”

Bolling said the water damage was due to a combination of factors including “a failed caulk joint between the tub and the shower,” an inadequate shower curtain and “a lack of adequate housekeeping by the resident.”

James Harris, 52, complained the wall near his bed leaks every time it rains — and it’s been raining a lot lately. He pays $120 a month for his one-bedroom apartment and says he’s never lived in a place with so much mold.