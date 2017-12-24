The gift that kept on giving: Severna Park Church turns stacks of cash into Christmas miracles

An anonymous couple turned a single church donation into more than 100 Christmas miracles this month.

Pastor Ron Foster said he was approached in November by a couple from Severna Park United Methodist Church who wanted to make a donation— under certain conditions. The woman wanted to give the church $5,000, as long as the money was spread out to the congregation. Each monetary recipient would then take the money and donate it to a cause of their own choosing.

Foster said he agreed, and that it be a great way to spread blessings as the church’s Intentional Acts of Kindness initiative for December.

“You’re going to have a chance to multiply joy,” Foster said he told the donors.

The woman’s husband, however, said he was uncomfortable telling the church what to do with a donation. After he heard about similar acts of kindness, Foster said the man decided $5,000 wasn’t enough and doubled the couple’s gift.

Foster said the couple went to three different banks to get $10,000 in cash, and on Dec. 3, the first day of Advent, 100 $100 bills were given out to the congregation.

“All I asked was that after people took envelopes, they really think about it, pray about it and share what they did,” Foster said.

Over the course of the month, Foster shared the congregation’s stories on the church’s website.

“You can see the range that a lot of people have done with a lot of thoughtfulness,” Foster said. “It just opened up their lives to each other. I have found myself checking my email a lot more regularly and getting giddy with excitement at seeing people’s stories.”

Many used the money to support people or causes close to them:

“A student in my class who was documented as being homeless,” “A friend who is suffering from financial troubles,” “A friend who is going through a horrific divorce with two children,” “A father of eight, ages 1-18, who lost his wife around two months ago,” are listed as recipients in some of the stories Foster posted to the church’s website.

David Doss said that when he accepted his $100 bill, he thought of a missed opportunity.

The week before, Doss said, he and a friend were getting dinner in Baltimore when he noticed a group of homeless people.

“God seemed to say why not get some pizzas for everyone and sit out on the church steps and have a meal with these folks,” Doss wrote to Foster. “The thought pulled me hard but not enough to act immediately. The opportunity to share God’s love was lost, and I knew it immediately.”

Doss and his friend took the $100 and turned it into $200 with their own money, ordering just about everything off of the Domino’s menu and throwing a pizza party for the same group of homeless people.

“What kind of touched me about it was, here are these people who pretty much only have what they’re carrying. There were kids there and a really pregnant woman. They helped get everything out and they made sure everybody got some. They would tell each other, ‘Hey try this kind! I've never had this kind!’ That was really cool,” Doss said. “One of the residents up there that we were talking to, he said people usually drop off food and supplies, but no one ever stays to talk or eat with them. There’s something that makes me better when I can spend time with God’s other kids who don’t have as much as I do. Don’t be afraid to have a conversation with people who are different than you.”

Alyssa Pepper said she used the $100 to help a family friend suffering from blood cancer. Pepper said the woman had lost her ability to work and drive, and that she was having to wash her sheets every day due to night sweats.

“When someone’s getting ready to start chemo they’re not thinking about sheets, but I thought this was an opportunity,” Pepper said. “The way you can introduce people to Jesus isn’t by telling about it or talking about it, it’s by showing it. I think acts of kindness are the best way to show people and love people.”

Foster said the gift has gone even farther beyond the 100 $100 that were distributed. Many matched or went beyond the $100 they were given, Foster said. He said that he himself had given $100 of his own money to someone whom he knew would do something good with the money after the church ran out of $100 bills. Foster also said families who took one or two $100 bills gave their own money to let their children give the same gift.

“I knew it would be something special, just from the premise of the project,” Foster said. “If the money was just designated, it would be much more limited than what it’s able to do now. It’s connecting to these hundreds of individuals in their circles of life.”

Read more about what happened to each $100 bill at severnaparkumc.org/choosekind.