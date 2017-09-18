Ted Levitt announces he's sold Chick and Ruth's in Annapolis

An Annapolis landmark for more than 50 years has a new owner.

Ted Levitt, owner of Chick n' Ruth’s on Main Street, announced on his personal Facebook page at 8 p.m. Monday that he has sold the business started by his parents.

“After 52 years of working in my family business I thought it would be (a) good time to make a change in our life,” he wrote. “I’ve worked every weekend for over 52 years and most days during the week. It’s now time to spend (time) my beautify wife beth and to get to see my children Lauren, Scott, Mandy & Gerry.”

“Today there is a new owner of Chick and Ruth’s Delly, Keith Jones.”

Levitt said in a brief interview that the sale was finalized Monday afternoon. Terms of the sale were not released.

Jones was not available for comment.

Chick and Ruth Levitt moved from Baltimore after opening the delicatessen in Annapolis in 1965.

Their son Ted started working at the business at age 8, when his mother would perch him atop a milk crate and he would slice meats.

Other than a stint at the Culinary Institute of America, and the time he spent earning a degree in hotel and motel accounting from Florida International University, Levitt has always worked at the deli.

Levitt often has told the story that his father sold his bar in Baltimore as the neighborhood changed and heard from a friend about a little sandwich shop and ice cream place in Annapolis. He saw the opportunity and he took it.

"I think it had about 50 seats, " Ted Levitt recalled for a story about the 50th anniversary in 2015.

Today, Chick and Ruth's is noted for the famed line-up of sandwich specials named for Maryland politicos and others, such as the best-selling The Sen. Ben Cardin (it's a Reuben). It is also known for a daily Pledge of Allegiance at 8:30 a.m. sharp Monday through Friday and 9:30 on weekends.

And for an outrageous line-up of challenge meals, like the Man vs. Food Challenge, so named after a visit from the Travel Channel's Adam Richman — an impossible 6-pound milkshake and 1 1/2-pound deli meat sandwich.

Beth Levitt was no stranger to the food business when she married into the deli. Her family owns the Martin's catering empire all around the Baltimore area: Martin's West, Martin's Crosswinds, and more.