Another threat targeting African-Americans found at Chesapeake High

A threat with a racial slur targeting African-American students was found Thursday written on the wall of a boys bathroom at Chesapeake High School, Principal Stephen Gorski told parents in a letter.

It is the latest in a series of racially-charged incidents at the Pasadena school. The most recent was Monday when a threatening and racist message targeting African-Americans was found written on a mouse pad at the school.

After two days with no incidents and a show of support from the community Monday morning, Gorski said he thought the school was beginning a new chapter.

“Sadly, I was wrong,” he said in the letter.

Parents and clergy greeted students at Chesapeake High Monday morning with a message of unity. Parents and clergy greeted students at Chesapeake High Monday morning with a message of unity. SEE MORE VIDEOS

An administrator found the threat at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Friday morning as a precaution additional Anne Arundel Coty police officers were at the school.

Gorski said officers interviewed a number of students who were known to be in the bathroom before the incident and will continue interviewing people Friday.

He urged parents to talk with their children and share any pertinent information with the school and police.

“Please do not think that any piece of information is too small. The information we gather may collectively help us solve this matter,” he said.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, police spokesman, said an investigation is continuing.

Gorski was disappointed by the act, he said, but predicted brighter days are ahead.

“We have to get there together, however,” he wrote. “#ChesapeakeUnited cannot be a slogan that stands for a few days and fades into the woodwork. It must mean something to each of us. I implore you to continue to help us in that effort.”

African-American students make up about 20.6 percent of the student population for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, as a whole. White students make up 55.4 percent, Asian students 2.8 percent, Hispanic students 13.7 percent and students of more than one race 6.1 percent.

At Chesapeake High School, African-American students make up less than 5 percent of the population. White students make up about 86.1 percent of the student body, Asian students about 1.7 percent Hispanic students about 3.8 percent and students of more than one race 3.2 percent.

Tuesday night the Caucus of African-American Leaders approved a resolution, co-signed by the county’s NAACP branch, asking the school system to proactively address racism in county schools.