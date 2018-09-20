Maryland House Speaker Mike Busch undergoes heart bypass surgery

House Speaker Mike Busch, one of the three most powerful elected officials in Maryland, underwent heart bypass surgery Wednesday, a spokeswoman for his office said.

The Annapolis Democrat is expected to remain hospitalized for approximately one week, Busch’s chief of staff Alexandra Hughes Thursday. Once he is released he will be expected to remain at home and rest for one to two more weeks.

Busch, 71, is in the midst of a re-election campaign in District 30. Hughes said the surgery would not affect Busch’s campaign plans.

The surgery is the second major health issue for Busch in little more than a year.

The house speaker announced in early June 2017 that he had received a liver transplant after doctors diagnosed him with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a form of liver disease. His recovery lasted several weeks, but he was back at work when the General Assembly reconvened in January.

It a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Hughes said Busch was at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore for a routine test. He was experiencing shortness of breath so doctors recommended additional testing to determine the cause.

Based on the test results, Busch underwent bypass surgery at approximately 7 p.m.

“He is awake, alert and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to work and the campaign trail in the next few weeks,” Hughes said in the statement.